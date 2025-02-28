5 Signs Drake Never Got Over Reported Fling With Serena Williams

The exact nature of Drake and Serena Williams' supposed fling remains a mystery. What is not a mystery, however, is that the tennis legend has been taking up real estate in the rapper's head for a long time. But let's backtrack a bit. Drake and Williams first raised eyebrows in 2011 when he started showing up to her tennis matches and enthusiastically cheering for her. Maybe that's unusual for a rapper, but many people have rooted for the GOAT.

However, it wasn't until Drake publicly teased Williams with a cryptic — and sexually charged — message that the rumor mill went into overdrive. "I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat ... during our match this weekend," he tweeted at her in August 2011. Something was definitely going on. Evidence of any relationship fizzled until 2015, when they were seen kissing during a sushi date. Sources denied they were in a relationship but confirmed they had been in the past while giving insight into their split.

"Serena briefly dated Drake around 2011 and even though it didn't end that well, they have remained friends since," an insider told Page Six. That seemed to be the end of it. Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and Drake refuses to settle down. The fling might have been brief, but it clearly wasn't meaningless. Drake has hinted he never really got over Williams — something fans are always watching for and have spotted plenty of in his lyrics.