The Fake Barron Trump Singing Videos Have Gone Too Far

ICYMI, Barron Trump has been making waves with his surprisingly spectacular musical abilities. Granted, those abilities have been entirely generated by AI. However, many of his die-hard fans don't seem to realize that.

A quick disclaimer: Barron may have an incredible voice. Of course, his dad would likely have mentioned it countless times by now if that were the case. That said, if your YouTube feed has been flooded with videos of the NYU student on "The Voice," in a church, and alongside his parents (shout out to Melania Trump on the drums), rest assured that you are not actually witnessing the musical greatness of Donald's youngest child. As noted in most of the video descriptions, they were all created using AI. However, convincing some of his biggest fans of that would be difficult.

Whether they've chalked up the telltale signs of an AI-generated Barron to poor internet connection or have simply been too blown away by his (fake) voice to pay attention to his robotic movements and beauty filter-esque appearance, many have flooded the comments sections with their heartfelt support. "Superb performance god bless lov it so much," wrote one enthralled viewer in response to the Trump family's performance of "House of Freedom." Likewise, in response to "Barron's" appearance on "America's Got Talent," a fan gushed, "WOW! Like father like son Barron. Your voice is so lovely and very sweet." As for the video that showed him on "The Voice," a number of YouTube viewers suggested that Barron had gotten his talent from his dear old dad. "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," they gushed. It remains to be seen if they were referring to Donald's memorable 2005 performance of the "Green Acres" theme song for that year's Emmy Awards.