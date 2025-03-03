The Fake Barron Trump Singing Videos Have Gone Too Far
ICYMI, Barron Trump has been making waves with his surprisingly spectacular musical abilities. Granted, those abilities have been entirely generated by AI. However, many of his die-hard fans don't seem to realize that.
A quick disclaimer: Barron may have an incredible voice. Of course, his dad would likely have mentioned it countless times by now if that were the case. That said, if your YouTube feed has been flooded with videos of the NYU student on "The Voice," in a church, and alongside his parents (shout out to Melania Trump on the drums), rest assured that you are not actually witnessing the musical greatness of Donald's youngest child. As noted in most of the video descriptions, they were all created using AI. However, convincing some of his biggest fans of that would be difficult.
Whether they've chalked up the telltale signs of an AI-generated Barron to poor internet connection or have simply been too blown away by his (fake) voice to pay attention to his robotic movements and beauty filter-esque appearance, many have flooded the comments sections with their heartfelt support. "Superb performance god bless lov it so much," wrote one enthralled viewer in response to the Trump family's performance of "House of Freedom." Likewise, in response to "Barron's" appearance on "America's Got Talent," a fan gushed, "WOW! Like father like son Barron. Your voice is so lovely and very sweet." As for the video that showed him on "The Voice," a number of YouTube viewers suggested that Barron had gotten his talent from his dear old dad. "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," they gushed. It remains to be seen if they were referring to Donald's memorable 2005 performance of the "Green Acres" theme song for that year's Emmy Awards.
The AI videos aren't the first time Barron's music made waves
The videos of Barron Trump wowing crowds with country music and a thick Southern drawl may be fake, but the good news for those who want to dance along to the president's son is that his actual voice has been used in music before. See: "I like my suitcase."
Many will remember that one of Barron's most talked-about moments in 2024 wasn't actually from that year but from 2010. A sweet throwback video from "Larry King Live" showed the then-4-year-old gushing over his suitcase in a Slovenian (read: not Southern) accent. More than a decade later, the audio resurfaced and was remixed into a dance track. Said track went viral, with even Paris Hilton sharing a TikTok of herself riding on her "slivcase" while lip-syncing to baby Barron. Time will tell if the song makes it into one of Hilton's DJ sets.
Of course, Barron's voice sounds very different now, post-puberty — but while it's no longer quite as angelic as it once was, some have compared his voice to that of a famous actor. With that in mind, maybe at some point, newer clips will prompt more updated remixes. Hey, he may even release music of his own (though we truly hope he can hold a tune better than his dad can). However, something tells us that if he does, he probably won't be doing so in a thick country accent.