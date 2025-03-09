Why People Are Convinced Ben Affleck Got A Hair Transplant
From rumors that LeBron James had a hair transplant to the increased attention on Prince Harry's disappearing mane, celebs and their changing hairlines often generate a ton of interest. Ben Affleck is the latest star whose vanishing hairline has been endlessly inspected, as many fans have been inquiring into whether or not he has gotten a hair transplant. In August 2024, Affleck, who usually sports a little length at his crown, popped up with a short, cropped haircut days before Jennifer Lopez filed to end their short-lived marriage. The star paired his short hair with a casual 'fit comprised of jeans and a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt.
Around that time, Affleck's hair was a topic of discussion on social media, as fans tried to snuff out whether a hair transplant or another modern hair-replacing technique was the reason for his updated look. "I wasn't convinced and figured he'd done the medication/HT route but seeing those recent photos after his divorce case it appears the partial hair system believers were spot on," wrote one Reddit user. A partial hair system, for context, is a modernized, more natural-looking version of a toupee for men dealing with hair loss. Interestingly, most people in the forum rejected the notion of him wearing a hair system, but were open to alternatives. "I've been following Ben Affleck's hair for 20+ years, before forums about wigs even existed," replied one user. "I don't think he wears a wig. It's a combination of hair transplants and hair fibers, that's why he has good and bad hair days."
To gain an expert's perspective, Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Ross Kopelman, a hair surgeon in New York City, who compared Affleck's photos across the years and shared his thoughts about the actor's hair journey.
Dr. Ross Kopelman doesn't think Ben Affleck has had a hair transplant
Social media has their theories about whether Ben Affleck's hair is au natural or transplant-assisted, but Dr. Ross Kopelman isn't convinced that he's gone the hair transplant route yet. "As a hair surgeon, I've examined countless cases of hair restoration, and in my professional opinion, there's no clear evidence that Ben Affleck has had a hair transplant," he said. "His hairline has remained relatively consistent over the years, which is not typical for someone experiencing progressive male pattern baldness without intervention."
Dr. Kopelman also detailed his process for identifying hair transplants. "When looking for signs of a transplant, I usually assess the overall hairline shape, density distribution, and any visible signs of follicular unit extraction (FUE) or follicular unit transplantation (FUT), such as scarring or an unnatural hairline pattern," he said, adding, "Affleck's hairline appears natural and has not significantly changed in ways that would suggest surgical restoration." However, there are other treatment options available. "While some men choose to restore density in that area surgically, others manage hair loss medically," he explained.
Although Dr. Kopelman said it's difficult to detect any non-surgical tweaks simply by studying photos of Affleck, he observed, "Given that his crown does not appear to show major thinning, it's possible he has been using hair loss treatments like finasteride or minoxidil to prevent further progression rather than opting for a transplant."
Ben could have sought out other hair-restoring methods
Hair transplants are just one route to hair restoration, according to Dr. Ross Kopelman. "For individuals concerned about hair loss, there are several effective treatments available beyond transplantation," he said. "In my practice, I commonly recommend finasteride, which works by blocking DHT — the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness — to slow down hair loss. Minoxidil is another widely used treatment that stimulates hair follicles to promote regrowth."
For patients seeking less invasive treatment programs, the other options that exist include "mesotherapy with dutasteride, where microinjections of hair-loss medications are delivered directly into the scalp to target thinning areas," per the doctor. Another option is PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, which "utilizes the patient's own growth factors to strengthen and rejuvenate hair follicles."
When it comes to Ben Affleck, specifically, Dr. Kopelman believes that the father of three may have utilized some of the other treatments available. "If Ben Affleck has not had a transplant, it's very likely he has taken advantage of some of these preventative treatments," continued the doctor, who also revealed that some men choose to invest in hair loss prevention before it becomes a problem. This approach, according to Dr. Kopelman, "can effectively maintain hair density and prevent noticeable recession." Whatever Affleck is doing is working for him, as his hair is in overall good shape. "From what I see, his hair appears well-preserved, and if he has experienced hair loss, he has likely used a proactive approach to manage it rather than undergoing surgery," he added.