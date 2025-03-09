Why People Are Convinced Ben Affleck Got A Hair Transplant

From rumors that LeBron James had a hair transplant to the increased attention on Prince Harry's disappearing mane, celebs and their changing hairlines often generate a ton of interest. Ben Affleck is the latest star whose vanishing hairline has been endlessly inspected, as many fans have been inquiring into whether or not he has gotten a hair transplant. In August 2024, Affleck, who usually sports a little length at his crown, popped up with a short, cropped haircut days before Jennifer Lopez filed to end their short-lived marriage. The star paired his short hair with a casual 'fit comprised of jeans and a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt.

Around that time, Affleck's hair was a topic of discussion on social media, as fans tried to snuff out whether a hair transplant or another modern hair-replacing technique was the reason for his updated look. "I wasn't convinced and figured he'd done the medication/HT route but seeing those recent photos after his divorce case it appears the partial hair system believers were spot on," wrote one Reddit user. A partial hair system, for context, is a modernized, more natural-looking version of a toupee for men dealing with hair loss. Interestingly, most people in the forum rejected the notion of him wearing a hair system, but were open to alternatives. "I've been following Ben Affleck's hair for 20+ years, before forums about wigs even existed," replied one user. "I don't think he wears a wig. It's a combination of hair transplants and hair fibers, that's why he has good and bad hair days."

To gain an expert's perspective, Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Ross Kopelman, a hair surgeon in New York City, who compared Affleck's photos across the years and shared his thoughts about the actor's hair journey.