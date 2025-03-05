Trump's 2025 Joint Address Has This Obnoxious Lauren Boebert Moment On Everyone's Lips
Donald Trump may have been the main event at his joint address to Congress, but somehow, Lauren Boebert still managed to steal the show. One of his most loyal cheerleaders, she grabbed attention not just for an outfit that screamed "party girl" more than politician but also for a moment that had people flashing back to one of her past antics — causing a scene at a high-profile event.
In case you haven't heard, Democratic Representative Al Green was escorted out after heckling Trump literally minutes into his speech. The longtime Houston congressman lost it when Trump, basking in his reelection, boasted about winning the popular vote by "big numbers" and claimed that "the presidential election of November 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades." Republicans, of course, ate it up, jumping to their feet and chanting, "USA!" Green, on the other hand, fired back, saying, "He has no mandate!" That was what got him swiftly removed from the room.
Now, Green's outrage isn't shocking — he's been a Trump critic for years and would always remind the world that he can't stand the man, so his not clapping along was typical. But what is surprising? That he got the boot while Boebert — who famously heckled Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union — never did. Apparently, decorum is only selectively enforced depending on who's doing the interrupting.
Some thought it was unfair that Al Green was escorted out and Lauren was tolerated
With Republicans and Democrats more divided than ever, clashes at presidential addresses are practically a given. But what's not sitting well with some folks is the fact that Al Green was booted from Trump's speech while Lauren Boebert got away with heckling Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union. Back then, Biden was talking about military veterans and their risk of cancer, even tying it to his son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer after serving in Iraq. That's when Boebert decided to yell, "You put them in. Thirteen of them," referencing the U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan during the troop withdrawal the year prior.
Biden noticed but kept going, and security didn't move an inch. Meanwhile, not only was Boebert allowed to stay, but she also spent the rest of the speech trying to start a "build the wall" chant with Marjorie Taylor Greene. But when Green interrupted Trump's speech this time around, he was promptly escorted out. That hypocrisy didn't go unnoticed online. "If Al Green gets thrown out so should have MTG and Boebert," one person on X, formerly Twitter, said. "So it was okay when boebert and MTJ were screaming like f**king banshees last year but it's not okay when al green does it," noted another. One user observed, "Removing Al Green is just Republicans acknowledging that Trump is too thin skinned to handle heckling."
Naturally, Boebert had no problem with the double standard. "I'm certain Democrats at home are loving this speech. The Democrats in the chamber, however, have lost their minds," she wrote in a tweet. "Such a sad thing to see... but America will be made great again with or without them!" Sure, Boebert, keep telling yourself that.