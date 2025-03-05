Trump's 2025 Joint Address Has This Obnoxious Lauren Boebert Moment On Everyone's Lips

Donald Trump may have been the main event at his joint address to Congress, but somehow, Lauren Boebert still managed to steal the show. One of his most loyal cheerleaders, she grabbed attention not just for an outfit that screamed "party girl" more than politician but also for a moment that had people flashing back to one of her past antics — causing a scene at a high-profile event.

In case you haven't heard, Democratic Representative Al Green was escorted out after heckling Trump literally minutes into his speech. The longtime Houston congressman lost it when Trump, basking in his reelection, boasted about winning the popular vote by "big numbers" and claimed that "the presidential election of November 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades." Republicans, of course, ate it up, jumping to their feet and chanting, "USA!" Green, on the other hand, fired back, saying, "He has no mandate!" That was what got him swiftly removed from the room.

Now, Green's outrage isn't shocking — he's been a Trump critic for years and would always remind the world that he can't stand the man, so his not clapping along was typical. But what is surprising? That he got the boot while Boebert — who famously heckled Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union — never did. Apparently, decorum is only selectively enforced depending on who's doing the interrupting.