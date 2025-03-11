Meet The Stunning Wives & Girlfriends Of Formula 1 Drivers
Formula 1 is easily one of the most popular motorsports in the world, featuring some of the greatest drivers to navigate a Grand Prix. International celebs like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Michael Schumacher are only a handful of the famous athletes driving F1's many impressive circuits. While there's plenty written about the drivers, one area of their life that tends to go unnoticed is their significant others.
Of course, some drivers' wives are more famous than they are. Still, far more wives and girlfriends (WAGs for short, a word commonly used in football, which has many unwritten rules of being a WAG) aren't as well known as the drivers they're with, which is a shame, as that group of women includes many impressive people. There are some drivers who choose to keep their wife or girlfriend away from the public eye, but occasionally, a post to Instagram, TikTok, or another social media platform will reveal who's dating whom.
F1's WAGs are important people in the drivers' lives, and many of them are fascinating on their own. Granted, not every driver is dating someone or is married, but plenty of players do, and several got hitched soon after they started racing professionally. Here are a few of the most amazing wives and girlfriends of some of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world.
Francisca Kika Gomes models and has been dating Pierre Gasly since 2022
Pierre Gasly is a French driver who competes for Alpine in Formula 1, and in 2020, he won the Italian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri. Gasly began racing karts as early as 6 years old and is now considered to be one of the best F1 drivers in the world.
Gasly began dating Francisca "Kika" Gomes sometime in or before 2022, having made their relationship public when they were spotted attending a 2022 football match in Paris, France. Gomes was also spotted cheering Gasly on at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. She's often found at various races cheering on her boyfriend, but she has a career of her own.
The Portuguese model has appeared in a plethora of popular periodicals, including LuxWoman and Cristina. She's also modeled for Drope and works as an influencer. Gomes boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and over 675,000 on TikTok, where she often posts funny videos of herself, her friends, and her puppy, Simba.
Popular influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux began dating Charles Leclerc in 2023
Charles Leclerc launched his racing career in competitive kart racing when he was a kid. He parlayed his love of racing into a full-on career and is now a Formula 1 racer for Ferrari. Leclerc's career has been impressive, as he's won eight Grands Prix and came in second at the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship in 2022. He's also dating popular influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux.
The couple was first linked in early 2023, and by July of that year, they made it official by attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London together. They've since been seen at other events, but have largely remained quiet about their relationship to the public. Saint Mleux works as a model and influencer, posting her fashion sense alongside pictures of her travels and artwork.
Saint Mleux has a sizeable audience, with over 1.6 million on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok. She often attends Leclerc's races, popping up in places like Monaco, Italy, and elsewhere. Neither one features the other on their social media, but Saint Mleux made a rare appearance on Leclerc's Instagram in October 2024 alongside a large group of friends at an engagement party.
Model Rebecca Donaldson has been with Carlos Sainz since 2023
Carlos Sainz Jr. comes from racing royalty, as his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., is a two-time World Rally Champion. Following in his father's footsteps, Sainz took to racing naturally, and the Spanish racer drives for Williams. He's won four Grands Prix and is on track to dominate the sport if his latest win at the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix is any indication.
Rebecca Donaldson was previously linked to reality TV star Scott Disick, but these days, she's an F1 WAG and has been dating Sainz since 2023. Donaldson is a fashion model who's appeared on numerous magazine covers, including Marie Claire México, Harper's Bazaar Turkey, and Vogue Portugal. In 2011, she won the Face competition and went on to compete in "Top Model U.K."
When she's not cheering on Sainz at his races, Donaldson is hard at work modeling, but she has other interests. Donaldson launched her own clothing line, MUSE Activewear, in 2020, though it appears to now be defunct. The couple don't often speak about one another in public, but during an interview with fellow driver Charles Leclerc, Sainz joked that he'd marry Donaldson in Vegas.
Actor Heidi Berger began dating Daniel Ricciardo in 2022
Daniel Ricciardo is an Australian F1 racer who competed from 2011 to 2024 before retiring after an impressive career. Ricciardo earned a total of eight F1 Grands Prix wins and was inducted into the Member of the Order of Australia in 2022 for his racing exploits.
Ricciardo began dating actor Heidi Berger in 2022, though scant details have been made public about their ongoing romance. The racer confirmed his relationship status on Instagram in 2022, and they've been together ever since. Berger has been acting since 2016, having appeared in numerous television series. Her breakout success came via "A Única Mulher," in which she played Nônô in 188 episodes. After that, her biggest series was playing one of the leading roles in "Onde Está Elisa?"
While the couple hasn't been too outspoken about their relationship, they occasionally pop up on each other's social media. They have another connection in Berger's father, Gerhard Berger, a legendary Austrian F1 racer who retired from the sport in 1997.
Carmen Montero Mundt has been dating George Russell since 2020
George Russell is a British racer competing in F1 for Mercedes, and throughout his career, he's won three Grands Prix. Like many F1 drivers, Russell got his start in competitive kart racing at a young age, and he transitioned into successively more competitive levels until he joined the Mercedes Junior Team in 2017, going on to becoming a star in the sport.
Russell began dating Carmen Montero Mundt in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend in London. They've been spotted in public, and Mundt has been seen by her boyfriend's side at several races. Mundt moved from Spain to England to pursue her education, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in business management and finance from the University of Westminster. Mundt previously received a degree in asset allocation and risk management from the University of Geneva.
The financially inclined Mundt previously worked as a full-time investor relations associate for Ruffer LLP from June 2022 to October 2023. It's unclear what she's doing for work these days, though she hinted at returning to school in 2023.
Professional golfer Muni 'Lily' He has been in a relationship with Alex Albon since 2019
Alex Albon is a Thai driver for Williams and has been competing in Formula 1 races since 2019. He took home the FIA Rookie of the Year and the Autosport Rookie of the Year. Albon hasn't won any Grands Prix as of early 2025, but he has achieved two podium finishes thus far in his career.
When he's not competing, Albon spends much of his time with Muni "Lily" He, whom he's been dating since 2019. They met through social media and took it a step further to meet IRL. They've been dating ever since, but He doesn't have a great deal of time, as she's also a competitive athlete. He plays on the LPGA Tour and has been a professional golfer since 2017.
He won the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship and has had seven career top 25 finishes, as of early 2025. She also has an active social media presence and boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, with just over 425,000 on TikTok. The couple occasionally posts pictures and videos of one another on their social media, so they've been public about their relationship.
Fashion designer Eglė Ruškytė has been married to Nico Hülkenberg since 2021
Nico Hülkenberg is a German driver for Kick Sauber. He's a prominent endurance racer, and in 2015, he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Like others in his field, Hülkenberg got his start in competitive kart tracing and transitioned into faster vehicles as he made his way through the sport. He's yet to win a Grand Prix but holds a few F1 records, including for the most Formula 1 races without placing on the podium.
Hülkenberg dated Eglė Ruškytė for six years before the couple married in June 2021. They've since had one child together and spend a great deal of time supporting one another. Ruškytė is a Lithuanian fashion designer who founded a hand-crochet clothing brand named Egle. The company sells everything from skirts and pants to dresses and two-piece ensembles.
In addition to designing impressive pieces, Ruškytė also works as a model, calling herself @the_crochet_girl on Instagram. "I don't call myself a designer — I'm an artist!" Ruškytė wrote on her website. "Creativity never stops spinning in my mind, and crochet gives me the freedom to create fashion that is uniquely crafted by combining different techniques, making it truly timeless."
PR professional Kelly Piquet has been dating Max Verstappen since 2021
Max Verstappen — who's F1 career might be over sooner than you think – is a Dutch-Belgian F1 driver for Red Bull Racing and has a stellar record that makes him one of the best racers in the sport. Verstappen has won 63 Grands Prix, and he won four Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship titles across four consecutive years, so he's easily one of the most successful drivers racing in the sport today. When he's not driving, Verstappen spends much of his time with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.
Piquet is a public relations professional, model, and columnist. She and Verstappen have plenty in common, as Piquet's father is none other than Nelson Piquet, a former F1 racer and three-time world champion. Her brother is also a racer, so it's unsurprising that she and Verstappen found one another.
They first met in Monaco in 2016, but they didn't begin dating until 2020. Of course, they didn't go public immediately and only made their romance public in January 2021 via an Instagram post on New Year's Day. Piquet has a daughter from a previous relationship, and the couple announced Piquet was pregnant in December 2024 via Instagram, so the Piquet-Verstappen family continues to grow.
Lily Zneimer and Oscar Piastri have been dating since they were teens
Oscar Piastri is an Australian driver competing in Formula 1 for McLaren. He started racing competitively as a child in karting before moving up to F4, F3, and finally, F2 before landing in F1. Beginning racing in F1 in 2023, he's won two Grands Prix and the 2024 Hungarian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, so he's an early contender in the sport as he makes a name for himself.
Piastri entered Formula 1 already in a longstanding relationship with Lily Zneimer. The high school sweethearts met when they were 17 and began dating in their junior year of high school in England. Regarding the public nature of their relationship, there's not much information out there, which is deliberate.
Piastri spoke about Zneimer during an appearance on Dax Shepard's "Eff Won with DRS" podcast: "We keep it private [but] not secretive like some relationships are. We keep it to ourselves and try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives." The couple spends a great deal of time together, as Zneimer is often by Piastri's side at races as they travel the world together.
Professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell has been with Valtteri Bottas since 2020
Valtteri Bottas is a Finnish driver who won 10 Grands Prix between 2013 and 2024. He was dropped by Sauber and may retire if he cannot find a team for 2026. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Bottas has enjoyed a successful one, amassing numerous impressive wins.
Bottas began dating Australian road and gravel cyclist Tiffany Cromwell in 2020. Cromwell races for the UCI Women's World Tour, where she represents her home nation of Australia. The couple hasn't been too shy about their privacy on the world stage, and in February 2025, they made an announcement.
Bottas popped the question, but it wasn't the one you might think. In a video posted on Instagram, he gets down on one knee and asks if they can go to FNLD GRVL on August 9, 2025. Bottas is a cyclist himself, and the couple often competes alongside one another, and it looks like FNLD GRVL is on the horizon. Marriage, on the other hand, is anyone's guess at this point.
Louise Gjørup has been married to Kevin Magnussen since 2019
Kevin Magnussen is a Danish driver who competed in Formula 1 from 2014 to 2024. While he didn't win any Grands Prix, he holds the undesired record for the most career starts without leading a lap. After finishing up his time in F1, Magnussen switched over to sports car endurance racing in 2025 and now races as a factory driver for BMW.
In 2015, Magnussen was released from McLaren, which is also when he subsequently met Louise Gjørup. They dated for three years before he got down on one knee and popped the question. The couple married in August 2019 and have remained a racing power couple ever since. They've also grown their family, welcoming two daughters since they tied the knot.
Gjørup has long been supportive of her husband's career and travels to wherever he is to be by his side. Regarding her own career, it's unclear if Gjørup works outside the home, but she does have an Instagram page where she sells her clothes, footwear, and accessories. While she's often at his side at races and other events, Gjørup works as a stay-at-home mom, raising their two children.
Medical student Flavy Barla has been in a relationship with Esteban Ocon since 2023
Esteban Ocon is a French driver for Haas. Since beginning his professional F1 career in 2016, Ocon won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, and he's made it to the podium several times. He first began racing competitively in karting before making the move to faster cars and is now a leading driver in Formula 1.
He's also in a relationship with Flavy Barla. Barla is an influencer who began dating Ocon sometime before they made their relationship official in 2023. She's a French medical student who maintains a sizeable following on Instagram and other social media sites. Barla is also a beauty queen and competed in and won the French beauty pageant Miss Côte d'Azur in 2022. She supports Ocon by appearing at races, but they haven't been super public about their relationship.
Barla's interest in medicine centers around her desire to fight cancer, and she attends the faculté de Médecine de Nice in Nice, France. Outside of this little bit of information, not a lot is known about Barla and her relationship with Ocon, though they appear to be happy and supportive of one another whenever they're seen in public.
Hannah St. John has been dating Liam Lawson since 2022
Liam Lawson is a New Zealand Formula 1 racer who competes for Red Bull Racing. He's relatively new to F1, having crossed over from prior series to compete first in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix. He's yet to win any Grands Prix but has performed well and is at the beginning of what appears to be an incredible career. Like many others in the sport, he started out in karting before moving up to something speedier.
Since around 2022, Lawson has been dating Hannah St. John, a graduate from Arizona State University. In December 2024, she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences. When she's not studying, St. John posts quite a bit on social media and has amassed over 41,000 followers on Instagram and another 114,000 on TikTok, where she occasionally posts with Lawson. It's unclear what St. John's career goals are, but her degree opens a lot of doors. It's not uncommon to see St. John at various races, and she's been seen cheering Lawson on in Abu Dhabi, Mexico, and many other race events.
Carola Martina and Sergio Pérez have been married since 2018
Sergio Pérez is a Mexican driver who competed in F1 from 2011 to 2024, winning six Grands Prix. Additionally, Pérez was the runner-up in the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship in 2023. He also achieved 39 podiums, three pole positions, and more before making his retirement official in December 2024.
While Pérez has kept the details of his private life to himself, there's much known about his wife, Carola Martina. They both grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, but only crossed paths in their 20s. It's unclear when they began dating, but in 2017, they welcomed their son into the world. In 2018, they tied the knot and had three more children: another son and two daughters.
Martinez is arguably her husband's biggest fan and can often be seen on the sidelines cheering for him in many of his races. Martinez also accompanies her husband to numerous red-carpet events. She's brought along their oldest kids, and both parents are supportive of their children's interest in one day following in their father's footsteps.