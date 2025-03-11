Meet The Stunning Wives & Girlfriends Of Formula 1 Drivers

Formula 1 is easily one of the most popular motorsports in the world, featuring some of the greatest drivers to navigate a Grand Prix. International celebs like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Michael Schumacher are only a handful of the famous athletes driving F1's many impressive circuits. While there's plenty written about the drivers, one area of their life that tends to go unnoticed is their significant others.

Of course, some drivers' wives are more famous than they are. Still, far more wives and girlfriends (WAGs for short, a word commonly used in football, which has many unwritten rules of being a WAG) aren't as well known as the drivers they're with, which is a shame, as that group of women includes many impressive people. There are some drivers who choose to keep their wife or girlfriend away from the public eye, but occasionally, a post to Instagram, TikTok, or another social media platform will reveal who's dating whom.

F1's WAGs are important people in the drivers' lives, and many of them are fascinating on their own. Granted, not every driver is dating someone or is married, but plenty of players do, and several got hitched soon after they started racing professionally. Here are a few of the most amazing wives and girlfriends of some of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world.