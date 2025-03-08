The Youngest Players In College Basketball

Every year, as the seasons begin to shift and the time change hurtles us all an hour ahead, score brackets begin to appear. Offices begin to pool together prizes and winnings for those who can best correctly fill out a March Madness tournament sheet. Guesses become wagers and all eyes quickly shift to finding who on the NCAA basketball rosters will bring their team to victory. As breakout stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have moved on to the WNBA, a new batch of young players is set to make history.

Already the 2024-2025 season has been full of ups and downs and remarkable players leaving their mark. While there are many celebrities we never knew were college athletes, there are many more aspiring athletes on the court today aiming for celebrity status. Among them are some incredibly young players. Whereas most people will find themselves entering college around 18 or 19, some athletes get recruited earlier than that and can even successfully finagle their way into an early high school graduation to get a head start. For March Madness 2025, there are certainly a few players boasting impressive stats, all while under the age of 19. Here are five of the youngest star players in college basketball.