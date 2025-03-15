What Blake Lively's Exes Have Said About Her

Blake Lively shot to superstardom as Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl," a character who changed boyfriends as often as she changed clothes. But in real life? Lively is the exact opposite. While her bestie Taylor Swift has turned her love life into chart-topping anthems, Lively has kept her dating history refreshingly low-drama. She's never been one to play the field, and her list of exes is surprisingly short — not to mention filled with men who, to this day, have nothing but kind words about her.

Of course, these days, everyone and their mother knows she's happily married to Ryan Reynolds, who she met on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010 and wed two years later. And by all accounts, they're the perfect match. "We've never gone a week without seeing each other. There's no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out," she told Marie Claire in August 2014. "He's my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing." And Reynolds is just as smitten with her. "Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," he said of Lively on the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. "I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

Clearly, Lively is thriving in her marriage and family life, but looking back, she didn't exactly have a rough time with her exes either. She's had a handful of long-term relationships, and while they're obviously no longer as close as they used to be, none of them seem to have a bad word to say about her — which, in Hollywood, is practically a miracle.