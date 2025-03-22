Candace Owens Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Say what you will about Candace Owens — and there's certainly a lot to be said — but two things are a certainty: Owens has a definite sense of style, which unfortunately often totally misses the mark, and she never shies away from controversy. In fact, she positively embraces it, and the more outrageous, the better. For example, take Owens' impassioned defense of Kanye "Ye" West after he became Hollywood non-grata following a crazed anti-semitic tirade on X, formerly Twitter. That resulted in the rapper losing a slew of lucrative business deals and getting booted off social media.

However, Owens was there for Ye, buddying up and inviting him onto her show "Candace." The result was, well, an epic trainwreck to say the least. Most notably, Ye opined that Planned Parenthood is the Black version of a Holocaust museum and claimed the only things that Black people own are trauma, braids, and the "N-word." The latter raised a titter or two from Owens to little surprise, given she'd previously been spotted with her new BFF at his 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wearing matching "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. #OhCandace.

All in all, it's hardly shocking there is a seemingly endless list of celebs who absolutely can't stand Owens, and it's safe to say there isn't an army of stylists knocking at her door desperate to dress the political commentator. So, left to her own devices, it's pretty much hit or miss for Owens. We're checking out some of the most notable fashion felonies.