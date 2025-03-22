Candace Owens Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
Say what you will about Candace Owens — and there's certainly a lot to be said — but two things are a certainty: Owens has a definite sense of style, which unfortunately often totally misses the mark, and she never shies away from controversy. In fact, she positively embraces it, and the more outrageous, the better. For example, take Owens' impassioned defense of Kanye "Ye" West after he became Hollywood non-grata following a crazed anti-semitic tirade on X, formerly Twitter. That resulted in the rapper losing a slew of lucrative business deals and getting booted off social media.
However, Owens was there for Ye, buddying up and inviting him onto her show "Candace." The result was, well, an epic trainwreck to say the least. Most notably, Ye opined that Planned Parenthood is the Black version of a Holocaust museum and claimed the only things that Black people own are trauma, braids, and the "N-word." The latter raised a titter or two from Owens to little surprise, given she'd previously been spotted with her new BFF at his 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wearing matching "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. #OhCandace.
All in all, it's hardly shocking there is a seemingly endless list of celebs who absolutely can't stand Owens, and it's safe to say there isn't an army of stylists knocking at her door desperate to dress the political commentator. So, left to her own devices, it's pretty much hit or miss for Owens. We're checking out some of the most notable fashion felonies.
Candace's ludicrously large hat
Candace Owens was all decked out for a trip to the Kentucky Derby in May 2024. Actually, decked out is somewhat of an understatement, given that her hat was so huge that it looked like it should have had its own planetary system. Even by the notoriously millinery-mad event's standards, Owens' hat ensured she stood out from the crowd and very likely blocked the view of anybody who had the misfortune of sitting behind her.
According to Gold Coast Couture, many women prefer to ditch the hat these days and opt for a fascinator instead (à la the atrocities Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie sported to attend Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's wedding).
However, the site notes: "Some women still go big with their hats, choosing large, attention-grabbing creations. Think enormous brims, floral arches, or oversized bows. For those who like to be the center of attention, these statement hats offer the perfect opportunity to make a bold fashion statement." Well, it's a no-brainer that Owens is a big fan of being the center of attention, so the humungous hat was pretty much a given.
Fans of the conservative commentator were less than crazy about her choice of headgear. "Well that's pretty close to a Klan hood," one hater wrote on X. "Lol that hat is absurd," another sniped. "I admire your attempt, however these hats are ridiculous and nobody will ever look good in them," a third decreed.
Candace's cheesy Yzy shades
Candace Owens went all out to bag Kanye "Ye" West as a bestie. She left no stone unturned, sporting a matching "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, inviting him onto her chat show, and spreading the X retweet love. Some were a tad skeptical about Owens' motives, not to mention concerned about her often problematic outbursts — the latter of which you'd think would make her the troubled rapper's perfect sidekick.
However, Ye's friends were worried by his controversial new pal, believing he needed even-keeled individuals around him rather than outrage-seeking drama-loving queens who'd undoubtedly be a bad influence. "She's gonna run him into the ground," a concerned friend told TMZ in October 2022.
Well, haters are always gonna hate, and neither Owens nor Ye are known for heeding the advice of others. So, their fledgling friend-love fest continued to grow. It grew so much that Owens even posed for pics in a pair of Ye's ludicrous YR3022 YZY SHDZ in 2022. Redditors went in hard on Owens. "She look decent in these photos but only because the glasses covering 60% of her face. She ain't all that," one wrote. "Have literally always found her to be an unattractive person. Always thought she looked a lil gross. She starts wearing Yeezy all of a sudden I'm like nvm what's up w that guys," another commented. "Sick of seeing these stupid glasses all over reddit," a third complained.
Candace's billowing nylon sleeves
Candace Owen was bringing the 1800s back in October 2021, proving it's not always fortuitous to dial back time in order to Make America Great Again. Although there were no chamber pots, young children being forced up chimneys, or one of the worst economic depressions in United States history crushing human spirits and dreams, there was the horror of a couple of Gigot (AKA leg-of-mutton) sleeves on display. This style was a 19th-century fashion favorite that thankfully died a death as the 20th century rolled around. Owens clearly didn't get the memo, though, and she brandished her mutton legs with gay abandon.
Adding further to the outfit's indignity, its humongous puffy balloon sleeves were made of a black see-through stiff tulle/nylon that merged into a tight stretch fabric from the elbow down. And, in case you were wondering where the "leg-of-mutton" name comes from, Fashion History explains: "Gigot is the French word for the back leg of an animal, especially of a lamb or sheep. The gigot sleeve also called the leg-of-mutton sleeve, was named for its resemblance to a sheep's hind leg: wide at the top and narrow at its bottom."
Unfortunately, there's no explanation for why Owens attempted to emulate a sheep's limb. But hey, it takes all types although there are plenty of Owens haters who swear blind that she's actually a wolf in sheep's clothing, mutton leg — or no mutton leg.
Candace's silky green jim-jams
Candace Owens must have been running late for work in January 2022 as it seems she arrived at her Nashville studio with no time to change before filming started and was forced to go in front of the camera clad in her silky jim-jams. Fortunately, they were her good ones, in a dark green sateen with pink piping around the collar.
Luckily, Owens doesn't have to worry about dressing up for work these days. At the time, she was hosting a daily political talk show called "Candace" for the Daily Wire, where she started in 2021. Initially, it appeared Owens was a perfect fit for the conservative media company. She's vocal with her disdain for the Black Lives Matter movement, claims the NAACP exists solely to enrich its founders, vehemently denies the existence of systemic racism and white supremacy, and believes COVID-19 is a total scam.
However, Owens was unceremoniously axed in March 2024 following fallouts with numerous staffers, most notably co-host Ben Shapiro. Oh, and then there was the matter of her ever-increasing antisemitic rhetoric, outrageous X posts, and peddling of conspiracy theories. But never fear! If you're hankering for a big old dose of tin foil hat fodder, Owens has resurrected her show, which now runs on YouTube and contains the same old "alternative facts."
Candace's creased and crinkled pants
Candace Owens was dressed to kill for a meeting of the minds with former "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans in May 2021. Unfortunately, though, her gorgeous dusky pink sateen/silk pants looked like they'd never seen an iron since leaving the store. Owens' crinkled, creased look totally missed the mark and almost made Evans look well turned out.
According to The Daily Wire blurb, the episode involved a heated discussion on the Israel and Palestine conflict and a scathing takedown of Dr. Fauci — but never fear, Evans didn't partake in either subject. Instead, she shared her reality TV journey and gave an update on her (predictably chaotic) post-MTV life.
Evans was super excited about her interview with Owens. She posted numerous teaser clips of her and David Eason — in happier times — rolling in a limo and reveling in luxury in a hotel room pre-sit down. "Candace Owens let me speak my mind on her new Candace Show! Airing tonight at 9 PM EST. Only on Daily Wire!" Evans captioned one video she posted on Facebook. Followers' opinions were decidedly mixed. "Well this isn't going to end well for any of them," one wrote. "The fact she's having you as a guest just shows how much of a joke you both are," another sniped. "That's seriously so awesome! Love Candace! She's such a positive role model to women of all ages! Love seeing your growth Jenelle!" a third raved.