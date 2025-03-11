Tiger Woods Reveals Devastating Health News (Cue Golf Fans' Collective Sigh)

2025 has been off to a brutal start for Tiger Woods and his beleaguered fans. Leading up to Woods visiting Donald Trump at the White House, the pro athlete was dealt a stunning tragedy in the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods. However, Tiger was determined to keep his game face on and continue to make an inspiring comeback to his now-middling golf career. Unfortunately, it appears that tragedy has struck Woods once again, letting both himself and his fans down.

In an Instagram post from March 11, the golfer states that he has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, much to the chagrin of his fandom. Per his post, Woods went in for surgery and underwent "a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair." According to Tiger's surgeon, Dr. Charlton Stucken, "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery." Although, no timeline was given for Woods to return to the green, leaving many fans bereft in the comments section.

In the wake of the news, one commenter noted they "Just saw a guy fall to his knees at top golf," while another mentioned, "I get ptsd every time I see this font on a Tiger post." Another commenter summed it up with, "Tiger you are strong as h*ll for grinding through these things, speedy recovery, hope to see you play again one day." Unfortunately, there might not be much time left to witness the athlete return to golf.