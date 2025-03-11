Tiger Woods Reveals Devastating Health News (Cue Golf Fans' Collective Sigh)
2025 has been off to a brutal start for Tiger Woods and his beleaguered fans. Leading up to Woods visiting Donald Trump at the White House, the pro athlete was dealt a stunning tragedy in the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods. However, Tiger was determined to keep his game face on and continue to make an inspiring comeback to his now-middling golf career. Unfortunately, it appears that tragedy has struck Woods once again, letting both himself and his fans down.
In an Instagram post from March 11, the golfer states that he has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, much to the chagrin of his fandom. Per his post, Woods went in for surgery and underwent "a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair." According to Tiger's surgeon, Dr. Charlton Stucken, "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery." Although, no timeline was given for Woods to return to the green, leaving many fans bereft in the comments section.
In the wake of the news, one commenter noted they "Just saw a guy fall to his knees at top golf," while another mentioned, "I get ptsd every time I see this font on a Tiger post." Another commenter summed it up with, "Tiger you are strong as h*ll for grinding through these things, speedy recovery, hope to see you play again one day." Unfortunately, there might not be much time left to witness the athlete return to golf.
Tiger Woods might be on the way to retirement
With the rest of his 2025 career on hold, Tiger Woods might be considering hanging up his hat from golf. Woods has already teased that retirement might not be too far off, and with his latest injury, it might be time. Much of Woods' future career plans have often come at the expense of his body after repeated injuries in recent years. Besides, after Woods visited Donald Trump at the White House, it seems it could still be fairly easy for him to remain in the spotlight, even if he has to take a break from competing.
Not only did the golfer getting showered in praise from Trump raise questions about Woods' relationship to the current president, it also got a lot of people talking. Serving as a great photo op for the deeply unpopular president, it also paved the way for Woods to continue to rub elbows within the Trump world. When Woods was spotted with Kai Trump, it got the rumor wheel turning. Not only has Woods been cozying up to the Trump family as of late, but it could be a smart strategy for pursuing a place in the media landscape once he does finally choose to walk away from golf. Perhaps Woods is jockeying for a sportscaster position at Fox News, or maybe even looking for an administrative role within the White House. No matter what he ends up doing, hopefully he makes a speedy recovery.