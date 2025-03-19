The Transformation Of Bad Bunny

Before he became one of the most in-demand music artists in the world, Bad Bunny was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Puerto Rico's Almirante Sur neighborhood. Growing up, Benito was immersed in music in all forms. From singing in his church choir until age 13 to blasting salsa and Latin ballads with his parents and younger siblings, the entertainer was surrounded by the sounds of his homeland. Those roots have stayed in his music throughout the years, even as he's developed his own wild style. "I liked playing a lot with my imagination," he admitted of his youth to Fader.

Even as he began developing his own voice, he turned to his family to help guide him. As he began making mixtapes and experimenting with his sound, he would create playlists with his family in mind that stay with him to this day. "Every time I go to the west of Puerto Rico, I get flashbacks from those moments and it feels good," he revealed in a special Pepsi commercial (via People).