The Shady Side Of The Cyrus Family

In 2024, a 90-second audio recording of a man reported to be Billy Ray Cyrus was leaked to the press. And it didn't exactly paint the "You Won't Be Lonely Now" singer as the calmest presence. In fact, there were almost as many expletives in the short clip as a Quentin Tarantino box set.

In the footage, the continually shady Cyrus can be heard castigating then-wife Firerose about her punctuality, arguing that she'd made him late by at least two hours. "If you would've left it alone when I told you, it's done," the hitmaker says (via Billboard), alluding to an undisclosed issue. "Now I'm really f***ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don't know who the f*** you think you are, but you will not f***ing listen."

Cyrus, who also used several derogatory names while addressing Firerose, later took to Instagram Stories to justify why things got so heated. "Hell yeah, I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong." The chart-topper then went on to list several reasons why things went sour between the pair, including the discovery that his ex had once been arrested for felony residential burglary. He ended the tirade with, "See you in court."