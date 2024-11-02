The Most Risky & Inappropriate Outfits Noah Cyrus Has Worn

Noah Cyrus' transformation into the style risk taker she is today began before her age reached the double digits. In the late aughts, being Miley Cyrus' little sister was an enormous influence on young Noah. The tween became besties with Emily Grace Reaves, who appeared alongside Miley in "Hannah Montana: The Movie," and the two girls got an early taste of life on the road by touring with the "Flowers" singer. Back then, the besties loved coordinating their outfits by dressing up in tank tops and colorful, frilly tutus — which sparked a bizarre rumor about their fashion aspirations.

The brand that created some of the girls' flouncy skirts was called Ooh, La La! Couture. In 2010, its founder Annie Dugourd set the record straight regarding rumors that Noah, then 9, and Emily, then 8, were collaborating with her on a line of kids' lingerie. "It's a total lie," Dugourd told CNBC. As she got older, Noah's aesthetic became less vibrant and girly. "Miley has always called me goth. ... It's taken me a while to find a look, a street style with a bit of a '90s baby goth look," she told The Daily Telegraph in 2017. A year later, she told The Topeka Capital-Journal that she often borrowed her boyfriend's clothes and that Billie Eilish was one of her fashion idols.

After Noah later went through a dark period in her life, she adopted a melancholy vibe that reflected her sometimes bleak and mournful music. She wore tattered clothing, muted hues, and gauzy white gowns that made her look like a tragic apparition from a gothic ghost story. Noah also started getting more daring with her wardrobe, often making headlines for outfits that her fans found just a little too out-there and risqué for their tastes.