The Most Risky & Inappropriate Outfits Noah Cyrus Has Worn
Noah Cyrus' transformation into the style risk taker she is today began before her age reached the double digits. In the late aughts, being Miley Cyrus' little sister was an enormous influence on young Noah. The tween became besties with Emily Grace Reaves, who appeared alongside Miley in "Hannah Montana: The Movie," and the two girls got an early taste of life on the road by touring with the "Flowers" singer. Back then, the besties loved coordinating their outfits by dressing up in tank tops and colorful, frilly tutus — which sparked a bizarre rumor about their fashion aspirations.
The brand that created some of the girls' flouncy skirts was called Ooh, La La! Couture. In 2010, its founder Annie Dugourd set the record straight regarding rumors that Noah, then 9, and Emily, then 8, were collaborating with her on a line of kids' lingerie. "It's a total lie," Dugourd told CNBC. As she got older, Noah's aesthetic became less vibrant and girly. "Miley has always called me goth. ... It's taken me a while to find a look, a street style with a bit of a '90s baby goth look," she told The Daily Telegraph in 2017. A year later, she told The Topeka Capital-Journal that she often borrowed her boyfriend's clothes and that Billie Eilish was one of her fashion idols.
After Noah later went through a dark period in her life, she adopted a melancholy vibe that reflected her sometimes bleak and mournful music. She wore tattered clothing, muted hues, and gauzy white gowns that made her look like a tragic apparition from a gothic ghost story. Noah also started getting more daring with her wardrobe, often making headlines for outfits that her fans found just a little too out-there and risqué for their tastes.
Her Halloween costume controversy
One of the great tragedies of Noah Cyrus' life is how she got mercilessly shamed and ridiculed over her looks when she was a young kid — something she has talked at length about. "People ... they felt like they could just say whatever they wanted about me and about my appearance when I was only like 12 years old or 8 years old. It was crazy," she told The Topeka Capital-Journal. One early example of this criticism came in 2009 when she dressed up in a Halloween costume that some naysayers felt was too mature for such a young girl.
E! News accused then-9-year-old Noah of taking a page from the books of older celebs by dressing up for Halloween in a "sexy" outfit that she wouldn't normally wear. The outlet also slammed her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus for allowing her to step out in the costume, which was possibly supposed to be a vampire or witch dress.
The costume was black with lace-up sides that created a ruched effect. The skirt was constructed from strips of black and purple tulle, and it looked like the front part had been cut off to turn it into a dress resembling Billy Ray's famous mullet. The apparent alteration also made the front of the garment extremely short. This detail and the knee-high boots Noah wore with it were likely what caused such a fuss — the costume was even compared to a dominatrix outfit.
Noah, your weirdly long fly is open
While describing some of her go-to garments to The Topeka Capital-Journal in 2018, Noah Cyrus said, "I always wear like baggy pants and either like a little cropped shirt or like a baggy sweatshirt." She later added, "I wear bra tops all the time ... I'm open to dressing sexy and I'm open to dressing in the baggiest clothes ever ... " However, maybe it wasn't the best idea to mix these styles together for her Wango Tango performance in 2017 — the result was a muddled layered look that wasn't cohesive at all.
While singing "I'm Stuck," Cyrus seemed to be stuck in a weird fashion rut. In the song, she calls herself a "fighter" and a "champion," but she looked more like she was in a rush to get back to the farm after hanging out at the mall, so she threw a pair of odd overalls on over her white mesh tee and black velvet bandeau top with spaghetti straps. Black combat-style boots with platform heels completed her eclectic ensemble.
One advantage of wearing overalls is usually that there's no fly to deal with — you can just fasten those two metal clasps on the straps and go. However, Cyrus' overalls featured a zipper front that she wore partially unzipped. This made it look like she had a really long open fly. Even worse, the garment's silhouette was giving grandpa wearing suspenders and chest-high trousers, not young musical artist on the rise.
Her sheer catsuit was too rock 'n' roll for a country crowd
Noah Cyrus once told Coveteur that she admired how her dad Billy Ray Cyrus combined athleisure wear and classic country apparel back during his "Achy Breaky Heart" days. "He'd wear a cowboy hat, high-waisted jeans and a tucked-in cutoff T-shirt with a pair of Reeboks. ... And I just think it's so dope," she marveled. She tried something similar when she performed "This Is Us" with her duet partner Jimmie Allen at the 2020 CMT Awards. However, she wore her cowboy hat with a sheer, bejeweled catsuit that looked like something that could be found in the closet of Britney Spears or Kim Kardashian, whom Noah described as her "No. 1 style icon" in her interview with The Topeka Capital-Journal.
The body stocking featured a rhinestone thong and another smattering of the sparkly embellishments over each breast. Some viewers found it far too revealing and took to social media to let Noah know that they considered it inappropriate for a country music awards show. She clapped back at one critic by tweeting, "My body my choice, b***h."
The catsuit was a custom creation by Sandra Gagalo of SAGA NYC, who told Paper, "It's 2020 and women are allowed to express themselves. ... Noah's look was empowering. The fact that it was controversial and had people talking about it shows me that I did my job and made some art happen." It caused such a ruckus that it became the most-searched-for celebrity fashion moment of that year.
Her sculptural gown was too avant-garde for the Grammys
Noah Cyrus' style started becoming more experimental in 2021. However, the Schiaparelli gown she wore to the Grammys that year was more appropriate for the Met Gala. It featured a sculptural element that towered over her head and draped down at her sides. Woe to whoever got stuck sitting behind her at the show, as their view was totally blocked.
The folds of fabric made it look as though Noah had tossed and turned all night after spilling super glue all over her sheets, causing her to get stuck wearing her rumpled bedding to the awards show. The material also had a striking resemblance to various foodstuffs and paper products, but was it giving whipped-cream dream or wadded Kleenex?
Noah's stylist Brett Alan Nelson told The Hollywood Reporter Cyrus wasn't very familiar with the maison de couture responsible for her look before he managed to nab the gown for her. "I showed her some photos of Gaga wearing Schiaparelli, and that's when I think she got really excited," he said. "From a style perspective, it will be a very big moment for her." If only her crumpled-up raised cape hadn't been so big.
Is Noah Cyrus a secret portal to a 'hole' other universe?
After Noah Cyrus began dating her fiancé, fashion designer Pinkus, her style underwent a radical metamorphosis. Her outfits became more fantastical and outlandish, such as the 2019 Viktor & Rolf gown that she wore to the fashion label's haute couture spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week that year.
A patchwork of blues created the backdrop for a design feature that could possibly trigger a trypophobia sufferer. In addition to resembling a crescent moon, it made it look like Cyrus had a huge hole in her midsection. This gave the illusion gown a "Death Becomes Her" vibe — if Goldie Hawn's Helen had housed a portal to another dimension in her bowels that was revealed when Meryl Streep's Madeline blasted a huge hole in her stomach (or, for Sabrina Carpenter fans, swap the movie title with the singer's "Taste" music video and the actors with Carpenter and Jenna Ortega).
Speaking to Paper about her trippy new aesthetic, Cyrus explained why she was drawn to some of Pinkus' designs. " ... they really connected to my more dark ethereal style," she said.
She tried to make cribcore happen
The Adidas x Stella McCartney launch party in 2023 would have been the perfect occasion for Noah Cyrus to hit the red carpet in some of her finest athleisurewear. The new clothing line had a sporty vibe, as did the event — the LA Roller girls were zipping around a skating rink, where guests were also invited to get their roll on. Instead, Cyrus looked like she was ready to welcome MTV to her crib — as in a crib of the barred variety inhabited by infants.
Cyrus wore an all-white ensemble that consisted of a one-shoulder dress, thigh-high boots, sheer opera-length gloves, and some confounding headwear: a lace-trimmed bonnet that bore a striking resemblance to one a baby might have worn in the 1900s. There was also a random piece of fabric dangling from the front of her dress that could have been used as a spit-up rag or cloth diaper in a pinch. Adding to the oddness was the fact that Cyrus' eyebrows were gone, making her look like an antique porcelain doll with a faded paint job.
The "Make Me (Cry)" singer's outfit would have made a fine Little Bo-Beep Halloween costume. However, spooky season had long passed by that point. And while the cottagecore and Regencycore aesthetics are trendy, it's hard to imagine cribcore catching on — no matter how hard Taylor Swift's "sexy baby" lyric hits.
She bared a lot of skin at a winter fashion show
Noah Cyrus is a devotee of the naked-dress trend, as evidenced by the black number she wore to the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on February 22, 2023. Her dress was completely see-through and looked like it was doing little to protect her from the chill in the air — that day, the temperature was a frigid 34 degrees Fahrenheit.
The garment did feature long sleeves and a hood, but the loose-knit fabric with interwoven silver thread was too well-ventilated to provide much protection from the elements. Cyrus' dark hair cascading over the cutout in the back provided more coverage.
The mesh-like material also made the front of the dress NSFW and revealed Cyrus' thong from the back. However, maybe the "July" singer wasn't shivering miserably and dreaming of summer weather; she just might have a little Queen Elsa in her. Speaking of how the cold doesn't bother her, she once told The Standard, "I love cold weather, cold weather just suits me, I love dressing up. Do I have a cold heart? Some say."
She went too low when trying to bring back the low-rise look
In January 2024, Noah Cyrus modeled a Prototypes ensemble that was just begging to be mocked by her Instagram followers, who happily became fashion critics after she shared photos of it on her account. It included a cropped, long-sleeved top and leggings crafted from the same clingy beige material, which was covered with darker splotches that resembled stains.
The waist of Cyrus' leggings had a raw hem and was slung down so low that it left a few inches of her butt crack uncovered. She looked like she had gotten on her belly and slowly inched her way through one of those barbed wire crawls in a Spartan obstacle course race, muddying her knees and ripping the back of her pants along the way.
The outfit reminded some of Cyrus' followers of a plumber on the job, and another singer whose career peaked around the same time the low-rise trend did. However, even Britney Spears' lowest-waisted hiphuggers don't show quite as much skin as Cyrus' strange leggings.
Just say No-ah to dresses that look like condoms
In February 2024, Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share photos of another Prototypes outfit that was even more revealing than her booty-baring leggings. "The Hardest Part" of putting it on was likely pulling it down to her toes, as it bound her arms to her sides — there's no way she got it on without assistance. But once it was on, it fit her like a love glove.
The peculiar dress was completely see-through, revealing Cyrus' otherwise bare breasts and flesh-toned underwear. Because it was also stretched down over her head and face, it reminded many of her followers of a condom. For others, it brought to mind the outrageous outfits that Bianca Censori was known for wearing during her outings with Kanye West.
The garment featured stark black branding, and there was something very industrial about it, like you might find it stamped on a tarp covering a pallet of machine parts loaded on a freight train. However, Cyrus' choice of footwear was straight out of Barbie's expansive shoe collection: a pair of high-heeled sandals with fur trim. It was unusual for the singer to be baring her toes, as she once told Coveteur that she avoids footwear that shows off her feet too much. " ... I hate my feet and my family tells me my feet are ugly all the time," she explained in the 2017 interview. "My mom, my boyfriend and I went to get pedicures the other day and my mom pointed out to him that my feet are ugly. And he's like, 'Yeah, they're not that cute.'" Ouch.
Her stealthy style choice that told an exciting story
For the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, Noah Cyrus wore an ensemble that looked more appropriate for a character in an action movie. However, it was a Marine Serre design.
Maybe Cyrus slipped on the unusual outfit because was feeling pressure to show her loyalty to the label — it had provided her with her first opportunity to walk the runway, after all. She also enjoyed her trek down the catwalk in 2023. "This entire experience was so loving and positive and I'm forever grateful for everyone involved," she wrote on Instagram afterward, per People. However, the Marine Serre outfit she wore for Paris Fashion Week made her look like a ninja who had sprinted through a scarf vendor's booth while fleeing from an enemy.
Cyrus wore a black catsuit wrapped with patterned scarves, and a black balaclava covered her hair and the lower half of her face. If it wasn't for her missing eyebrows, attendees at the show would have had a difficult time telling who the woman behind the mask was.
She answered the question: What if Kanye West directed Dune?
Kanye West's history of disturbing behavior, such as his antisemitic remarks, has made him a figure many people likely want to keep their distance from. However, Noah Cyrus is a longtime fan of the "I Am a God" singer's clothing brand. While speaking to The Topeka Capital-Journal about Kim Kardashian — who was still married to Ye at the time — Cyrus said, "My favorite style is when she's wearing Yeezy and wearing like a big sweatshirt and sweatpants." In 2022, Cyrus was also spotted wearing a pair of Ye's Yeezy Foam Runner sneakers, which some critics find absolutely hideous.
But as an admirer of Ye's aesthetic, it seems Cyrus might have borrowed from it in April 2024. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos of an outfit designed by Luke's Thunder that looked like a collab between Ye and the costume designer for the "Dune" films. It featured earthy tones and a pair of puffer boots perfect for making a long trek across a dystopian landscape on a faraway planet. A glowing blue light added a futuristic touch to her top, and her face was fully covered by her balaclava — a look Ye sometimes rocks.
Cyrus has talked about the concept of wearing a metaphorical version of a face covering before. In a 2020 interview with The Standard, she revealed that she once considered changing her name to distance herself from her famous family members. "I came up with so many aliases. I think I wanted to wear a mask so I didn't have to deal with my insecurities," she said.
Noah Cyrus' style sacrilege
Noah Cyrus sings about getting so high that she saw Jesus, so what does it mean that everyone else saw his face in her dress? In September 2024, Cyrus set off her Instagram haters again by wearing a custom latex La Maskarade dress with a large cutout underneath the bust that flashed a little underboob.
Some people didn't like the image of Jesus wearing a crown of thorns on the front of the garment, viewing it as a sign of something sinister or sacrilegious. However, what was really unsettling about the look was how it resembled tattooed human skin. This was especially noticeable in the back, where two pink bows were inked on the seat of the dress. Parts of the latex had also been dyed pink, giving it even more of a flesh-like quality. A pair of matching boots completed the look.
Cyrus wore the creepy garment to perform "Everyone Needs Someone" with Vance Joy at Radio City Music Hall. The two singers' outfits lacked cohesion in a way that was almost comical. Cyrus was giving "Silence of the Lambs" with her look, while Vance rocked a casual ensemble consisting of jeans and a charcoal gray button-down. Apparently, everyone needs someone to tell them to tone down their envelope-pushing style sometimes.