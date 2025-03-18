The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The 2025 awards season got off to a crawling start, with many celebrities losing homes due to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. However, with multiple events out of the way, and spring on the horizon, everyone seems excited to celebrate the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For starters, even though LL Cool J stopped making music, he is gracefully hosting the event and is sure to bring his charm and acting chops.
Everyone was likely eager for the night's major events — Mariah Carey is set to receive the Icon Award, Lady Gaga will be presented with the Innovator Award, and Taylor Swift will be given an award for Tour of the Century for her seemingly never-ending The Eras Tour. However, even with all this buzz, there are certainly other stars trying to clamor for attention, and the easiest way to get it is to wear something buck-wild on the red carpet. There were certainly some celebrities who decided to use their talent for fashion mistakes to make eye-catching entrances. Here are the unlucky few who managed to stumble onto the worst-dressed list for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Jenny McCarthy couldn't nail this mesh mess
Possibly tapping into her Playboy days, actress Jenny McCarthy opted to go bold on the red carpet. It's a little bit sheer, it clings to her skin, and it's designed to make her look like a golden statue. Unfortunately, McCarthy's dress had too much going on for it to work. The neckline looked like a bad 2000s cowl neck and the design on the body of the dress made the whole thing appear cheap.
Perhaps proving why there are so many celebrities who can't stand McCarthy, there's room for possible debate over whether or not McCarthy tried to copy comedian Nikki Glazer's outfit. Glazer also chose to wear a sheer number, but hers had a more chain mail and cohesive feel to it, ultimately making her the star who "wore it better."
Brandi Cyrus was boring in her little black dress
Being the oldest daughter of singer Billy Ray Cyrus is certainly challenging on its own, but coupling it with having to compete against powerhouse siblings like Miley Cyrus puts Brandi Cyrus in an unfortunate position. To get attention, Brandi has to resort to wearing more hats than her siblings, making her an actress, blogger, reality TV star, and singer, and yet we still never hear about Brandi. However, the dress she wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards might be an indication as to why.
The laced-up cut-out number would be cute for a backyard barbecue or fun night in Nashville, but for a red carpet, it underwhelms. It also feels just a little bit dated, like something the Millennial possibly had in her closet already instead of getting a new garment for the event.
Gia Giudice couldn't decide what type of dress to wear
Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice is proving that she's all grown up and making bold statements on the red carpet. While this dress could have been a bold choice with a few tweaks, what Gia ended up wearing felt ill-fitting and all over the place. The deep-v but still sweetheart neckline is really charming, but the rest of the dress is a bit of a mess.
The waistline wasn't cinched in enough, making the short skirt drape improperly. Speaking of the skirt, having it weighed down with the excessive fabric spewing to the side causes the entire piece to look overly wrinkled and rankled.
AJ McLean dressed a little too deadbeat
There are plenty of sad stories about the Backstreet Boys, and while they have certainly overcome quite a bit to settle into adulthood, one of the rougher things has been finding a sense of style. A case in point would be founding member AJ McLean and his all-over-the-place outfit seen here. The top half of his fit is overtly casual — the baseball cap plus sunglasses plus necklaces going with a graphic tee and flannel is giving a little too much dirtbag flare. But then, the bottom half is almost nailing a high-end streetwear vibe. The chunky boots and interesting choice of distressed denim are actually a really interesting direction to have tapped into. If only McLean had chosen to do his entire outfit this way, then he really could have had something.
Jojo Siwa went a little too over the top
Being a child star is a brutal enterprise, and Jojo Siwa definitely had it rough cutting her teeth coming of age on "Dance Moms," but now that Siwa has transformed from a child to an adult, it's time for her to figure out her fashion footing. Coming out of a KISS-inspired era, Siwa appears to be trying to tap into something Sailor Moon-related, but her hair and her outfit are so incongruent it feels like whiplash.
The denim jacket fits well enough but was covering up an incredibly cute pink top that would have really tied the whole look together. However, the cut of the pants feels too loose — like Siwa chose to wear pants without tailoring for her specifications. Besides, the sneakers are overly casual, especially when compared to how intense her hairpieces are.
Joel McHale forgot to dress up
While the rest of the cast of "Community" has been up to incredible things since the show ended, Joel McHale seems to have forgotten how to dress himself. Sure, the charming actor and television personality has continued to get good work, along with the rest of his previous castmates, but it might be time for McHale to hire a stylist.
For a red carpet look, this is not it. This is an outfit to take a loved one to the airport in, or maybe to show up to the same backyard barbecue Brandi Cyrus dressed up for (but McHale would still be underdressed there). Yes, the shirt fits well and shows McHale has been working out. Yes the denim looks great, but had it been a darker shade maybe it would have made everything appear just a bit more expensive and sophisticated.
Offset looked like a leather lawyer
Whereas it is no secret that Offset and Cardi B's kids live lavish lives, it might behoove Offset to look into spending just a little bit more on himself. Yet another star attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards with an outfit that felt disjointed, the top half of Offset's fit looks like he's trying to convince the world to buy more leather. The jacket fits well, but the cut off white button down paired with the black leather tie feels like he trimmed the shirt himself while heading out the door.
The bottom half of the look is even more confusing. The pants appear to be velvet and the boots look like he actually wore them to a construction site. Too many elements feel grabbed from random places for the whole look to come together.
Tori Spelling might have murdered a muppet
Still leaning into her dramatic weight loss transformation, Tori Spelling showed up to the red carpet rocking a cute midriff, but an ultimately confusing outfit. Feeling a little bit milk maid with the braids, Spelling adorned her extra hair with false butterflies, which matched the color of the rest of her outfit. The cohesion was nice, but the overall dress was still confounding — is the fabric made of feathers or possibly the innards of a beloved muppet? Most mysterious of all is the fact she chose to wear Converse sneakers to the event. A chunky blue platform boot might have actually been what Spelling needed to congeal this mess.
Ariana Madix dressed as a gold bar
While Ariana Madix is healing her heart after the messy scandal with Tom Sandoval, she is certainly doing her best to put a new foot forward. Unfortunately, that new foot is in open-toed shoes and paired with a dress that looks like a gold leaf project gone wrong. The blocky top looks like it could be dangerous or possibly get in the way of her viewing the show when she sits down. Speaking of sitting down, the hem of her dress appears overly short, meaning she'll have to really be careful not to overexpose herself. However, considering the many years she spent on "Vanderpump Rules," it's safe to assume Madix has plenty of experience navigating short skirts in a public arena.
Cheryl Burke had us seeing red
In the explosive exclusive interview that Cheryl Burke gave Nicki Swift in the wake of some rather tumultuous years, it seemed she was ready to embrace a more vibrant life. The outfit she wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards was maybe too literal of an interpretation of that. Again, Burke was a star rocking a sheer chain mail theme, but not quite nailing it. While the mesh top might be an homage to outfits she would wear while on "Dancing With The Stars," the opaque tights and eerily matching shoes make her look like a cartoon. Unfortunately, this reverse Jessica Rabbit look is not one for the ages for Burke. However, we are always excited to see what she will do next.