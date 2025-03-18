The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2025 awards season got off to a crawling start, with many celebrities losing homes due to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. However, with multiple events out of the way, and spring on the horizon, everyone seems excited to celebrate the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For starters, even though LL Cool J stopped making music, he is gracefully hosting the event and is sure to bring his charm and acting chops.

Everyone was likely eager for the night's major events — Mariah Carey is set to receive the Icon Award, Lady Gaga will be presented with the Innovator Award, and Taylor Swift will be given an award for Tour of the Century for her seemingly never-ending The Eras Tour. However, even with all this buzz, there are certainly other stars trying to clamor for attention, and the easiest way to get it is to wear something buck-wild on the red carpet. There were certainly some celebrities who decided to use their talent for fashion mistakes to make eye-catching entrances. Here are the unlucky few who managed to stumble onto the worst-dressed list for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.