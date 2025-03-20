Reba McEntire's Natural Hair Clashes With Obvious Fake 'Do At Opry 100

While Nashville queen Dolly Parton was not in attendance for the celebratory event, all of country music continued to remind her just how much she's loved. Parton was absent, most likely mourning the loss of her husband Carl Dean, whom Parton met on her first day in Nashville, but she still received multiple tributes throughout the night. According to E! Online, Reba McEntire was one of the country stars to provide loving words for Parton. "Everybody here at the Opry and around the world wants to send you our thoughts and prayers," McEntire acknowledged, before continuing, "And you gotta know, we will always love you." She then sang Parton's song "I Will Always Love You" alongside many of the other attendees.

There's many wonderful yet hidden things about Parton's husband Dean and their love for each other. Whereas Dean very rarely watched Parton perform, the two were essentially inseparable. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Parton paid tribute to her late husband by saying, "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." This was followed by an Instagram post thanking her "family, friends, and fans," for everything they've sent her in the wake of her tragic loss. She concluded with a message seemingly for both her supporters and her late husband: "I will always love you."