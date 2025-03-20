Reba McEntire's Natural Hair Clashes With Obvious Fake 'Do At Opry 100
To celebrate the century legacy of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, many of country music's superstars arrived to perform for NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." With beloved musician Dolly Parton unable to attend, most likely due to losing her husband of nearly 60 years two weeks prior, it was left up to someone else to make the party a sensation. And Reba McEntire was happy to take the wheel. Unfortunately for the "I'm a Survivor" singer, McEntire once again rocked an exceptionally bad hair transformation.
Looking ready to get things rolling, McEntire arrived in a flashy jacket, flamboyant boots, and a poofy, curly, too-perfect-to-be-real ponytail. Not only is McEntire's gorgeous natural hair not quite long enough to be pulled into such a bouncy look, but the piece itself does appear quite visibly fake. This, thankfully, did not detract from McEntire providing an amazing series of performances throughout the night. There was the above duet with Trisha Yearwood, as well as McEntire tackling "You Ain't Woman Enough," originally by the beloved Loretta Lynn. While McEntire strutted her stuff on stage, wearing a much different wig than she does on her show "Happy's Place," there were also plenty of tender tributes to everyone's favorite yet missing star, Dolly Parton.
Reba McEntire shared a heartfelt message for Dolly Parton
While Nashville queen Dolly Parton was not in attendance for the celebratory event, all of country music continued to remind her just how much she's loved. Parton was absent, most likely mourning the loss of her husband Carl Dean, whom Parton met on her first day in Nashville, but she still received multiple tributes throughout the night. According to E! Online, Reba McEntire was one of the country stars to provide loving words for Parton. "Everybody here at the Opry and around the world wants to send you our thoughts and prayers," McEntire acknowledged, before continuing, "And you gotta know, we will always love you." She then sang Parton's song "I Will Always Love You" alongside many of the other attendees.
There's many wonderful yet hidden things about Parton's husband Dean and their love for each other. Whereas Dean very rarely watched Parton perform, the two were essentially inseparable. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Parton paid tribute to her late husband by saying, "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." This was followed by an Instagram post thanking her "family, friends, and fans," for everything they've sent her in the wake of her tragic loss. She concluded with a message seemingly for both her supporters and her late husband: "I will always love you."