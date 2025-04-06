The Tragedy Of Tiffany Trump

Six years after Tiffany Trump was born, her parents, Marla Maples and Donald Trump, divorced. Inevitably, after moving from New York to California with her mom, the future socialite very rarely got to see her dad. In fact, she essentially grew up with a single parent.

In a 2016 interview with People, Maples explained that while Donald was always a great provider financially, his day-to-day relationship with Tiffany was practically non-existent: "He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation."

Maples, who took herself and Tiffany across the other side of America to avoid the limelight, also revealed that she always had to make the effort when it came to contact. At least twice a year, the actor would take her daughter to the Big Apple for some quality Donald time in his office and at dinner: "I just said it's important for her to form her own relationship with him, without my input. I wanted to create some consistency where she could see him."