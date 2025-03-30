Tragic Details About Allison Holker

In her memoir, Allison Holker painted the devastating picture of Boss' secret struggles before his death, explaining that the "Magic Mike XXL" star was troubled and turned to substance use while trying to deal with his inner demons. It wasn't until after his death that Holker discovered his journals, where she learned of just how devastating his inner battle was in the days leading up to the tragedy. "He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much," she explained to People.

Holker went on to describe the wide array of drugs, paraphernalia, and the like that she discovered among Boss' possessions as she prepared for his funeral. She also revealed that he had been struggling to cope with sexual abuse he endured in the past. All of these instances seemed to contradict what Holker described as her husband's "Superman" role within their family, but she pieced together his tragic rationale in the end. "It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that," she told People.