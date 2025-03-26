Harris Faulkner Put Her Killer Legs On Full Display In Swimsuit Snap
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While 2025 is aging like milk for many people, it's apparently aging like fine wine for Harris Faulkner. The Fox News host took to her Instagram story recently to let fans know she's in her thriving era. "2025 is better every day," she captioned a photo of herself sitting poolside — and showing off her killer legs. Look out, Ainsley Earhardt!
Faulkner's legs are super toned and she's sporting a cute pink pedicure. People already know Faulkner looks different makeup-free, but now they can see she clearly never skips leg day. Granted, the "Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer" author has shown off her legs before, like when she attended the Fox Nation Patriot Awards in 2024 and wore a sparkly minidress that accentuated how sculpted her stems are. Tons of comments on Instagram included the fire emoji and plenty of one-worded compliments. MAHA advocate Alex Clark even wrote, "Harris you didn't have to slay this hard!!!" Another person thought Faulker "look[ed] like a runway model."
Here's why Harris Faulkner may think 2025 is going so well
While she's physically in top shape this year, other aspects of Harris Faulkner's life are less than ideal. For starters, there are glaring red flags that her marriage won't last. She married her former rival newshound, Tony Berlin, in 2003 and the couple have two daughters. Though they've been together for more than two decades, cracks may be forming in their relationship — and even if they're not, rumors can be enough to affect a marriage and impact their children. Moreover, Faulkner has suffered tragedies in her life, including losing her father and having to cover horrifying news stories in real time while maintaining a sense of decorum.
One major reason the veteran news anchor probably thinks 2025 is thriving is because she supports President Donald Trump. Recently, Faulkner shared a photo to Instagram of her introducing her two daughters, Danika and Bella, to the POTUS. Interestingly, she and Trump have a rocky history. In 2020, Faulkner interviewed Trump and their conversation eventually turned into a discussion about Black Lives Matter and the murder of George Floyd. She ultimately had to correct him, which was presumably no easy feat. However, they seem to have put any differences they had behind them now that he is serving his second term.