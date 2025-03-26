Harris Faulkner Put Her Killer Legs On Full Display In Swimsuit Snap

While she's physically in top shape this year, other aspects of Harris Faulkner's life are less than ideal. For starters, there are glaring red flags that her marriage won't last. She married her former rival newshound, Tony Berlin, in 2003 and the couple have two daughters. Though they've been together for more than two decades, cracks may be forming in their relationship — and even if they're not, rumors can be enough to affect a marriage and impact their children. Moreover, Faulkner has suffered tragedies in her life, including losing her father and having to cover horrifying news stories in real time while maintaining a sense of decorum.

One major reason the veteran news anchor probably thinks 2025 is thriving is because she supports President Donald Trump. Recently, Faulkner shared a photo to Instagram of her introducing her two daughters, Danika and Bella, to the POTUS. Interestingly, she and Trump have a rocky history. In 2020, Faulkner interviewed Trump and their conversation eventually turned into a discussion about Black Lives Matter and the murder of George Floyd. She ultimately had to correct him, which was presumably no easy feat. However, they seem to have put any differences they had behind them now that he is serving his second term.