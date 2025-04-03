Why RFK Jr. And First Wife Emily Ruth Black Called It Quits On Their Marriage

Robert F. Kennedy is no stranger to saying, "I do." Prior to his marriage to Cheryl Hines, he was married not just once, but twice. The first of his brides was Emily Ruth Black, and the two were married for 10 years before separating. The reason? Shocking absolutely everyone (wink, wink), RFK Jr. wasn't exactly the world's greatest husband.

Okay, so that may have been an understatement. As pointed out in Jerry Oppenheimer's "RFK, Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy and The Dark Side of the Dream," RFK Jr. was pretty promiscuous throughout his relationship with Black, with his infidelity beginning even before they were wed. However, Black stood by him through it all — even when his drug use led to an arrest just one year into their marriage. Speaking to Oppenheimer, an insider claimed that they'd begun seeing her as a "Saint" because "she took Bobby back after all the hell he put her through."

Ultimately, things didn't work out, and Black never spoke publicly about the reasons why. However, a source speaking to Oppenheimer explained that during their separation, "These guys realized they weren't ideally suited for each other. It became clear over time that their marriage wasn't going to work out and they were just figuring out how best to end it." Of course, it was during that separation period that Kennedy started dating his second bride – his wife before Cheryl Hines — Mary Richardson. He also conceived his first child with her and proposed — all before officially divorcing Black. Guess that's one way to do it! Black and Kennedy were officially divorced in the Dominican Republic in March 1994, just in time for him to wed Richardson in April.