The Glaring Signs Alina Habba Is Slowly Being Iced Out By The Trumps
New Jersey attorney Alina Habba has had quite the career trajectory. In 2021, she got her big break when Donald J. Trump tapped her as his personal attorney. Then, in December 2024, he announced that she would be taking on a new role in his administration as counselor to the president. "She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in court," the then-president elect gushed in a post on Truth Social. "Few understand the weaponization of the 'injustice' system better than Alina." Alas, after only two months in the White House, Habba found herself saying her goodbyes.
On March 24, 2025, Trump revealed that Habba would be heading back to the Garden State to serve as the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. "Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey," he wrote on Truth Social. While many would consider Habba's new appointment a promotion, it could also be argued that the interim position in New Jersey was all part of a grander plan to ice her out of the fold.
Alina Habba's birthday seemed to be all but forgotten by the Trump family in 2025
Since first being hired by the businessman turned politician in 2021, Alina Habba's relationship with Donald Trump just kept getting weirder. She even adopted a drastic new look that the Trump family and their hangers-on are known for. Think: lip filler that had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons and tacky Trump attire we're begging her to ditch. However, it really became apparent just how deeply Habba had infiltrated the Trump family when she celebrated her 40th birthday at Mar-a-Lago, with nearly the entire clan present. According to the Daily Mail, Donald, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump were all in attendance at the Hermes-inspired soiree. In true pics-or-it-didn't-happen style, Guilfoyle and Lara promptly posted photos from the upscale affair while wishing their gal pal a happy birthday.
Ironically, Habba's 41st birthday on March 25, 2025, seemingly came and went with very little fanfare from the Trump family. It appears that Eric was the only one to publicly send Habba his well wishes. "Happy birthday @alinahabba" he posted on his Instagram Story along with a throwback photo of Habba playfully carrying his wife, Lara.
Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time that Trump has used his power to "promote" someone right on out of his life. Guilfoyle, whom he appointed to ambassador to Greece following her high-profile split from his son Don Jr., was also seemingly snubbed by the Trumps on her 56th birthday. As the old saying goes, sometimes you're the windshield, sometimes you're the bug.