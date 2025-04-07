The Glaring Signs Alina Habba Is Slowly Being Iced Out By The Trumps

New Jersey attorney Alina Habba has had quite the career trajectory. In 2021, she got her big break when Donald J. Trump tapped her as his personal attorney. Then, in December 2024, he announced that she would be taking on a new role in his administration as counselor to the president. "She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in court," the then-president elect gushed in a post on Truth Social. "Few understand the weaponization of the 'injustice' system better than Alina." Alas, after only two months in the White House, Habba found herself saying her goodbyes.

On March 24, 2025, Trump revealed that Habba would be heading back to the Garden State to serve as the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. "Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey," he wrote on Truth Social. While many would consider Habba's new appointment a promotion, it could also be argued that the interim position in New Jersey was all part of a grander plan to ice her out of the fold.