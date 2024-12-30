Tacky Trump Attire We're Begging Alina Habba To Ditch In 2025

As one of many lawyers for Donald Trump, Alina Habba used 2024 to further enmesh herself within the Trump inner circle. Not only has Habba been ramping up the tasteless outfits since becoming Trump's attorney, but she's also been adopting a wide range of tacky accessories. Within the Trump orbit, there's no shortage of swag for fans to deck themselves out in. There are hats (obviously), purses, T-shirts, sneakers, bibles, the list goes on and on for Trump-branded merchandise anyone can buy. Although, it might be time for Habba to scale back on flaunting the brand that's keeping her in the spotlight.

Considering all the inappropriate outfits Habba wore throughout the year, it seems she has a habit of pairing them with some truly tacky attire on the side. Now that Habba has been tapped by Trump himself to serve as counselor to the president, she might have to put her leg-baring dresses away and find some more work-appropriate attire for Capitol Hill. Should she purge her closet, here are some casual recommendations for things Habba could decide no longer bring her joy in 2025.