Tacky Trump Attire We're Begging Alina Habba To Ditch In 2025
As one of many lawyers for Donald Trump, Alina Habba used 2024 to further enmesh herself within the Trump inner circle. Not only has Habba been ramping up the tasteless outfits since becoming Trump's attorney, but she's also been adopting a wide range of tacky accessories. Within the Trump orbit, there's no shortage of swag for fans to deck themselves out in. There are hats (obviously), purses, T-shirts, sneakers, bibles, the list goes on and on for Trump-branded merchandise anyone can buy. Although, it might be time for Habba to scale back on flaunting the brand that's keeping her in the spotlight.
Considering all the inappropriate outfits Habba wore throughout the year, it seems she has a habit of pairing them with some truly tacky attire on the side. Now that Habba has been tapped by Trump himself to serve as counselor to the president, she might have to put her leg-baring dresses away and find some more work-appropriate attire for Capitol Hill. Should she purge her closet, here are some casual recommendations for things Habba could decide no longer bring her joy in 2025.
Ditch the political hats, Alina
One of the most notable items Donald Trump has made popular again is the baseball cap. Quite possibly one of the most ubiquitous pieces of attire a Trump fan can snag would be the infamous "Make America Great Again" caps. However, there are other options for the true believers looking to flesh out their wardrobes, and Alina Habba happens to own one of them. Seen here in an Instagram post celebrating Labor Day, Habba shows off her new cap that reads, "fight, fight, FIGHT."
Not for nothing, it is slightly annoying how Habba consistently posts photos of her wearing merchandise with text on it backward. It would be considerate of her to at least mirror flip her selfies around before posting, but even this habit is the least shady thing about Habba. However, the most glaring inconsistency with this post isn't just the hat, but the fact that she posted it on Labor Day. For a holiday that's incredibly aligned with the rights of workers, it should be noted that Trump has some major anti-labor policies he ran on and most likely intends to implement. Which begs the question, "Who does Habba want to fight here?"
Alina Habba should find more work appropriate attire
In August of 2024, Alina Habba took to social media to try and prove that she truly can do it all. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Habba shows herself sitting on a private plane working on some mending. The caption says, "Chef [check] Fishermen [check] Seamstress [check]." As much as the post might be aiming to prove how capable Habba is in her chic domestic duties, it was obviously also an excuse to show off her NSFW T-shirt.
As signs point towards Donald Trump's relationship with Habba not being as rosy as it seems, Habba has used her style to gain brownie points with the president. Often flouting flashy Trump attire, Habba pushes the limits of respectability with some of her choices. This particular tee shows a screen-printed image of Trump flashing the middle finger with the text "Indict this" underneath — a not-so-subtle nod to the many legal battles swirling around Trump, with Habba representing him in the hush-money trial. However, now that Trump has extended Habba an offer to join his team on Capitol Hill, she will have to deeply consider putting the middle finger attire away, especially since this isn't the only item she has with someone flipping the bird. There is also the Instagram video from July where Habba sports a baseball cap emblazoned with a Trump middle finger. Here's hoping she can pick up some work-appropriate attire by January 20, 2025.
Alina Habba maybe wore an illegal hat to vote
On the first day of early voting in New Jersey, Alina Habba took to the streets to remind her followers to get out the vote. The video Habba posted is once again filmed backward, so her Trump-branded hat is not legible at first glance. This is made all the more hilarious when, during the recording, Habba exclaims, "Get out and vote, and you know who to vote for, this guy," while pointing at her hat. Also showing off her "ULTRA MAGA" crop top, the lawyer makes it clear who she intends to cast her ballot for (also, that crop top is another thing Habba can clear from her closet).
However, Habba's attempt to get out the vote might have broken more than just some fashion rules; it could have also broken the law. In the state of New Jersey, voters are not allowed to wear any politically branded merchandise to polling stations. This means Habba would have to remove her hat and cover her shirt to be able to vote or would be turned away, making it clear that this video was really all about shining the attention onto her — a reminder of just how big Habba's ego can be.
Alina Habba needs to ditch the tacky MAGA jacket
When Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden in October of 2024, it became quite the notable event. From Trump team regulars like Tucker Carlson and Rudy Giuliani to unfortunate jokester Tony Hinchcliffe, the rally became a tipping point for the Trump campaign. And, once again, Alina Habba used this opportunity to make it all about herself by wearing an outfit that ate up all the attention. Entering the stage in red pants and a lacy red top, Habba had a bedazzled sports coat draped over her shoulders. She then draped the coat over the podium to reveal that it says "MAGA" on the back. The jacket also has other tacky additions, like "45" and "47" patches on the sleeves, as well as the text "TRUMP TOUR" on the front. It is truly a sight to behold.
With all the fanfare around showing off her Trump swag, it seems Habba has a better mind for marketing and branding instead of providing a successful legal strategy for Trump. Not only did Habba make some fashion missteps in 2024, but she also might have lost Trump his hush-money trial. However, now that Trump is headed back to the White House, that might just be water under the bridge, especially since he's tapped Habba to be one of his political advisors. Although, maybe Habba should find a stylist to advise her on making better choices for her wardrobe.
Alina Habba should give up the thumbs up
Okay, okay, it's not an "accessory" Alina Habba can wear in the traditional sense, but the thumbs up is a strange piece of attire that seems to follow Donald Trump with him everywhere. And one that should disappear in the coming years. Seen here while on the campaign trail for the 2024 presidential race, both Habba and Donald are posing together with thumbs to the sky. One of the many weird things about the relationship between Habba and Donald was how close he kept her during the campaign run. With Melania Trump largely absent from the election cycle, many noticed how Habba appeared to become a Melania look-alike.
Now that Habba is set to join Donald's team at the White House, it may not be appropriate for her to continue to give the thumbs up everywhere she goes. Even the president-elect himself got into hot water when giving the thumbs up at a Veterans Day event in 2024 — a military cemetery might not be the best place to flash such a jovial hand gesture. Should Habba decide to give it up, the next step would be to use those thumbs to go through her closet and get rid of some of these other accessories.