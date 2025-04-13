Tragic Details About Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Hogan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mention of suicidal ideation.

Hulk Hogan has been a mainstay in the WWE world for decades, but he and his family rose to fame together through the VH1 reality show "Hogan Knows Best." Running for four seasons between 2005 and 2007, the show introduced the family dynamics between Hulk, whose real name is Terry Bollea; his then-wife, Linda Hogan; and their children, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. Linda's association with the wrestling legend gave her recognition and other opportunities, but it came at a steep price.

Advertisement

Her marriage to Hulk ended abruptly amid a cheating scandal, which was then followed by a messy legal battle. Linda made a pretty penny from the divorce, getting 70% of their liquid assets and 40% ownership of Hulk's many enterprises in addition to about $10 million from property and investments. But the money didn't buy her happiness. While Hulk moved on with his life, Linda continued to suffer the effects of the split. "My family's in the worst mess," she shared in an emotional social media video in March 2025 (via TMZ).

Amid a series of family feuds, Linda lives life mostly alone. "I'm just home by myself today — again, as usual. I'm okay with most things, but today something hit, I don't know what," she said, fighting back tears. "I look terrible because I've been crying." Linda has largely sat back and watched as her ex-husband prospered. Similarly, she has watched Brooke distance herself as she focuses on her life. Life post "Hogan Knows Best" hasn't been kind to Linda.

Advertisement