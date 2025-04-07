Where Is Barron? Trump's Youngest Son Has Been Especially Quiet Lately

President Donald Trump has made it a point to be everywhere all at once during his second presidency, peppering in quite a number of public appearances outside of his role within the White House. There was Trump's presence at the 2025 Super Bowl and the Daytona 500; he even went out of his way to watch some college wrestling. On April 4, Trump managed to meander down to his own golf courses in Florida to take part in the LIV Golf Tournament. While several members of the Trump family have joined him on these ventures, there's been one notable absence: youngest son and "mini Donald" Barron Trump.

Notably in business school, Barron has been doing his best to settle into his college living situation. While his father is out galavanting on the golf course, it seems Barron has chosen to stay behind and most likely catch up on his studies. In fact, Barron's last official public appearance was at Donald's inauguration ceremony. While his mother, Melania Trump, did everything she could to keep Barron out of the spotlight growing up, it seems Barron is still keen to remain behind the scenes. Hopefully no news is good news when it comes to the elusive Barron, who most likely has his nose in a book somewhere.

With Barron leaving quite the tall void to fill, it appears his siblings have chosen to take up space near their father — with his brothers really stepping up to the plate to keep Donald company.