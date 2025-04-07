Where Is Barron? Trump's Youngest Son Has Been Especially Quiet Lately
President Donald Trump has made it a point to be everywhere all at once during his second presidency, peppering in quite a number of public appearances outside of his role within the White House. There was Trump's presence at the 2025 Super Bowl and the Daytona 500; he even went out of his way to watch some college wrestling. On April 4, Trump managed to meander down to his own golf courses in Florida to take part in the LIV Golf Tournament. While several members of the Trump family have joined him on these ventures, there's been one notable absence: youngest son and "mini Donald" Barron Trump.
Notably in business school, Barron has been doing his best to settle into his college living situation. While his father is out galavanting on the golf course, it seems Barron has chosen to stay behind and most likely catch up on his studies. In fact, Barron's last official public appearance was at Donald's inauguration ceremony. While his mother, Melania Trump, did everything she could to keep Barron out of the spotlight growing up, it seems Barron is still keen to remain behind the scenes. Hopefully no news is good news when it comes to the elusive Barron, who most likely has his nose in a book somewhere.
With Barron leaving quite the tall void to fill, it appears his siblings have chosen to take up space near their father — with his brothers really stepping up to the plate to keep Donald company.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are following their dad around
While Donald Trump's schedule is certainly keeping him busy, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are doing their best to join him along the way. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Don Jr. didn't bother to attend the car races or wrestling meet, but he certainly made sure to show up at the Super Bowl — and he brought along new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. In fact, Anderson was even able to snag a photo with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In an attempt to make Anderson a staple at Trump events, Don Jr. also brought her along to the LIV Golf Tournament — further proof that Anderson really does live a lavish life by being at Don Jr.'s side.
Not to be outshone by his older brother, Eric has also been making many appearances alongside his father. Not only did Eric attend the Daytona 500 with Donald, but he also competed in the LIV Golf Tournament. Eric teamed up with once potential vice president pick Ron DeSantis for the competition.
While all this family time sounds wholesome, there was still a glaring omission: Melania Trump was nowhere to be found. In fact, similar to her son Barron Trump, Melania has kept an incredibly low profile during her second time as first lady. Of the eight times that Donald has swung down to Florida since January 2025, Melania hasn't joined him once, although this disappearing act could simply be Melania wanting to stay close to her son (and letting her husband travel a thousand miles to go golf).