Meet The Wives & Girlfriends Of The Biggest Nascar Stars
Of all the sports Americans love to watch, NASCAR is among the most popular. Stock car races began with bootleggers evading authorities during prohibition, who transformed their love of modifying cars into a worldwide motorsports phenomenon. NASCAR is where the likes of Lee Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, and many more made names for themselves, and they're only a small part of what makes NASCAR great.
While the drivers get all the attention, they're not the only game in town. Many NASCAR drivers have some incredibly impressive wives and girlfriends (WAGs for short), each of whom has their own amazing lives. After all, an athlete is only as good as they can be with a great person supporting them, and fortunately for NASCAR drivers, their WAGs make up a stunning group of people.
Of course, not every NASCAR driver is lucky to have a great WAG by their side, but plenty of talented ones do. The fantastic group of women who cheer on their NASCAR driver counterparts is vast, and this is only a small glimpse at some of the interesting wives and girlfriends of the biggest NASCAR stars to get behind the wheel in the 21st century.
Jordan Fish first met fiancé Denny Hamlin in 2007
Denny Hamlin is well-known to NASCAR fans, as he's achieved more than 50 NASCAR Cup Series victories since he began driving in NASCAR in the 2004 season. On top of that, Hamlin co-owns and operates his own auto racing company, 23XI Racing, alongside legendary NBA player-turned-businessman Michael Jordan. Hamlin's success on the track has made him an exceptional driver, and his longtime girlfriend is equally impressive.
Jordan Fish completed her bachelor's degree in communications and was a member of the Lady Cats, the official dance team of the Charlotte Bobcats. When she stopped dancing, Fish went on to launch a handbag brand, Kustom Klutch. She reportedly first met Hamlin at a Bobcats game in 2007. They eventually began dating soon after Hamlin sponsored Fish in the Miss South Carolina USA pageant.
They dated up to 2021 and broke up, but within two years, they'd gotten back together. The couple has two daughters together, and after well over a decade of dating, Hamlin asked Fish to marry him. They made it official on Instagram with a post on January 1, 2024, featuring some pictures and the caption, "Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1."
Gianna Blaney has been married to Ryan Blaney since 2024
It's not entirely uncommon for racing dynasties to dominate NASCAR, and that's certainly true of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney. His father, Dave Blaney, was also a NASCAR driver, and his grandfather, Lou Blaney, was a racer who specialized in modified and sprint cars. Throughout his career, Ryan has amassed more than 20 wins in various NASCAR series.
Ryan began dating his now-wife, Gianna Tulio, sometime before July 2020, which is when they made it Instagram official. They first met in Las Vegas in 2018, but it's unclear how soon after they started dating. Before they got together, Tulio studied business at Florida Atlantic University after receiving an associate's degree in business administration and management from Palm Beach State College.
She worked at Hooters during this time to pay the bills, and that opened doors to modeling. Tulio was featured in the company's 2019 and 2020 calendars and in several commercials. She went on to win Miss Hooters International 2021 and continues to work for the organization as a brand ambassador. Ryan and Tulio married in December 2024, one year to the day after he popped the question.
Tara Allmendinger married A.J. Allmendinger in 2019
A.J. "The Dinger" Allmendinger got started in racing in the open-wheel circuit, where he did quite well. He moved on to NASCAR, driving for Team Red Bull and went on to race for several sponsors, amassing three NASCAR Cup Series wins. Allmendinger has since diversified, working as a broadcaster for NBC, and during a break from driving, he worked as a color commenter and analyst before returning to racing full-time.
It's unclear when A.J. Allmendinger first met his wife, Tara, but they began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2019. Their first child, Aero, was born in September 2023, and the couple is often seen in public as Tara cheers on her husband. Tara is a pageant veteran, having won the Mrs. North Carolina pageant, and she continues to support the organization.
Tara is more than a pageant winner, having earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She's worked as an aquatic and architectural design consultant in the years since. These days, Tara works as the president of Glorie, Inc. and advocates for clean water management programs.
Whitney Dillon married Austin Dillon in 2017
Austin Dillon, is an exceptional racer with numerous wins under his belt. He took home the Rookie of the Year awards in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck and NASCAR Nationwide series prior to becoming their champion, and he won the 2018 Daytona 500, which is one of many impressive wins and accolades held by Dillon.
Dillon first met his future wife, Whitney Dillon, in 2015, and they must have hit it off because they became engaged in under a year during a vacation to the Bahamas. They tied the knot in 2017 and expanded the family in 2020 with the birth of their first child, Ace RC Dillon. A few years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Blaize.
A former NFL cheerleader, Whitney previously worked as an influencer, boasting over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She posted about her life and shared support for her husband, but she's no longer working in this capacity. In early 2025, Whitney got off social media, noting a lack of compassion for humanity as a primary reason. While no longer working as an influencer, Whitney maintains her jewelry business, Shop the WM.
Katelyn Larson is the wife of Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson drives for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He's been driving professionally for years, having started his stock car career in 2012. Throughout his impressive career, he's racked up nearly 30 NASCAR Cup Series wins and an additional 19 in his other NASCAR series, so he's been incredibly successful.
Kyle's also been successful in love, having married Katelyn Larson in 2018. Katelyn is the sister of Brad Sweet, a NASCAR driver, so you can guess how she met Kyle. It's unclear exactly when they began dating, but their first child was born in 2014, so they've been together for over a decade. Katelyn and Kyle have since expanded their family to include two more kids, and it's not uncommon to see pictures of them all on social media.
Katelyn is also an athlete, though of the equestrian kind and not motorsports. She also competed in a half-marathon in 2019. These days, Katelyn spends much of her time supporting Kyle and caring for their children.
Kelly LaJoie married Corey LaJoie in 2019
Another racing dynasty that's put forth some talented drivers is the one to which Corey LaJoie belongs. His father, Randy LaJoie, was a two-time NASCAR Busch Series winner, and his son is following in his footsteps. Corey began racing professionally in the late 1990s before finding his way to NASCAR in 2013. In his inaugural year, Corey was named one of NASCAR Next's 2013 class of drivers to watch. He's also an analyst for "NASCAR on Prime Video," a gig he started in early 2025.
In 2013, while she was on a helicopter trip to the Pocono Raceway, Kelly LaJoie met the man she'd eventually marry. Corey won the race that day, leading to some time spent together, and they began dating soon after. The couple dated for several years, and on December 31, 2018, they tied the knot.
Their family has since grown to include three children, Levi, Jenson, and Pierce "PJ" Jackson. Kelly spends her time working as a stay-at-home mom, caring for their children, and she posts pics of the family on social media. Kelly is also a strong supporter of her husband, posting pictures of Corey with the kids all over her Instagram.
Ginny Berry married Josh Berry in 2018
Josh Berry drove into the stock car spotlight via NASCAR in the 2014 season, and he's won five NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the years since. He races in other series, and prior to his time with NASCAR, Berry became the all-time winningest driver in CARS Tour history, an honor that now rests with Bobby McCarty.
Berry reportedly began dating his wife, Ginny Berry, in 2012, and by 2018, they got married. Ginny can often be seen cheering on her husband at his races, but she's not one to step out into the spotlight. The couple has one daughter, Mackenzie, who was born in January 2020. It's not uncommon to see pics of Mackenzie on her mother's Instagram, though she also posts pics of the whole family from time to time.
The couple went on to have another daughter, likely born in October 2024. Ginny may post a lot of family photos, but she is a fairly private person. Not much is known about what she does outside of caring for her children, though her Instagram bio indicates she's a nurse.
Whitney Kay Scott has been married to Brian Scott since 2015
While he may have started racing competitively while still a tween, it wasn't until 2007 that Brian Scott found his way to NASCAR. Scott began racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2007, achieving two wins. He went on to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series. Scott did something almost unheard of in 2016 – he retired from NASCAR at the age of 28.
Scott opted to come out of retirement in 2017, returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his personal life, Scott spends his time with his wife since 2015, Whitney Kay Scott, and their children. Brian and Whitney have one son together, and they also raise a daughter from Whitney's previous relationship with stock car driver, Sean Caisse. During their wedding, Brian turned to read his vows to Whitney's daughter, leaving few in attendance with dry eyes.
Whitney is a self-described country girl and pageant veteran, having been crowned Mrs. Idaho World 2020. She used her platform to advocate for mental health and was happy to crown her successor the following year. Whitney launched a fashion blog in 2014, sharing her favorite pieces with the world.
Amanda Wallace is married to Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace – who has a hefty net worth — began his career in NASCAR in 2010, racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. He eventually moved up and out of the regional and development series, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series by 2017. He's achieved two wins in that series and has competed full-time in all three national NASCAR Series. Wallace is also the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 60 years, following in Wendell Scott's footsteps.
Wallace first met his wife, Amanda Wallace, while they were in high school, but they didn't begin dating at that time. The couple first started dating in 2016, though it seems they first remained friends because, as Amanda put it on Instagram, she was "stubborn."
They became engaged in 2021, and in 2022, they married on New Year's Eve. Amanda holds a bachelor's degree in finance and banking from Appalachian State University, and she previously worked at Bank of America as a financial analyst. These days, her focus is primarily on her artwork, which she shares on Instagram, and raising their son, Becks Hayden, who was born in late 2024.
Kristen Marie Yeley is the wife of J.J. Yeley
There are only eight drivers who've won the USAC Triple Crown, and J.J. Yeley can count himself among this prestigious group. He started racing competitively in the 1990s and made his way to NASCAR in the 2004 season. He races in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series run came in 2025, over two decades after his first.
It's unclear when J.J. began dating his wife, Kristen Marie Yeley, but the two celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2024 and have remained together since. In 2005, the Yeleys welcomed their only child, Faith Anne Yeley. After graduating high school, Faith decided to attend High Point University in North Carolina and is on track to graduate in 2027.
Kristen herself dabbles in racing, having won the Better Half Dash race for charity in 2014, though she's competed many times. It's unknown if Kristen works outside the home, as her Instagram bio reads: "Mom to the coolest daughter & three fur babies. Wife to a super hot race car driver."
Morgan Bell has been married to Christopher Bell since 2020
Christopher Bell began racing in the early 2000s, performing micro sprints. He found his way to NASCAR during the 2015 season and has since gone on to race in the NASCAR Canada Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series. Throughout his racing career, Bell has amassed a dozen Cup Series wins and was the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champ.
Christopher is married to Morgan Bell, having made it official in February 2020. Initially, they were friends, but eventually, they formed a romantic relationship after meeting in 2010. They became engaged in 2018, and the couple often posts pictures of one another on their social media. While she's not a racer, Morgan comes from a racing family.
Morgan co-owns Bell Kemenah Racing with her father, and they focus on open-wheel racing. They launched the racing team in January 2023, and Christopher is also a co-owner. Morgan's uncle, Chad Kemenah, is an accomplished racer as well, having competed in the World of Outlaws and others. Morgan is often seen cheering on her husband at his many races, and she posts pics of them on her Instagram.
Samantha Busch married Kyle Busch in 2010
The 2009 NASCAR Nationwide Series and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch – who's worth a lot of money –is easily one of the most talented drivers of his generation. Many regard him among the greatest drivers in NASCAR history, having dominated all three major series throughout his career. He began driving professionally with NASCAR in 2001 and has achieved well over 200 career wins.
Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, first met in 2007 when she went to a racing event while working as a promotional model. At the time, Samantha was studying psychology at Purdue University, and it didn't take long for them to start dating. In 2008, they let the world know they were seeing one another, and they got married on New Year's Eve, 2010.
The couple has two children, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key. Samantha had difficulty conceiving and carrying, so they used a surrogate to have Lennix. This experience led her to write "Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage." Samantha spends her time as a lifestyle blogger, posting all manner of aspects of her life, including fashion, fitness, and more. She also curates racing-inspired clothing in her shop, Samantha Busch.
Jenna Petty has been dating Harrison Burton since 2017
Harrison Burton holds the distinction of being the first driver born in the 21st century to compete and win in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Of course, that's only some of his many career wins, as he's competed in all NASCAR series. Harrison is racing royalty, as his father is NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Jeff Burton.
He attended the same school as future-girlfriend Jenna Petty, but they didn't know each other for some time. Their first time talking was on a double date, but it didn't go anywhere. Eventually, they found one another again and began dating in 2017. Burton got down on his knee and asked Jenna to marry him in 2024, and she accepted.
Jenna is a semi-professional dancer, and she also teaches dance part-time at Dance Productions – The Remix. She received a degree in business administration from High Point University in 2024 and danced on the school's team. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she's a brand ambassador for Jo and Jax Dancewear.
Thrish Lynn Mears is Casey Mears' wife
While many NASCAR drivers spend time in other motorsports, it seems Casey Mears has had an incredibly diverse career. He's raced in IndyCar and all three NASCAR national series, 15 seasons of which were in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's also from a racing family, as his uncle is four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears. His father, Roger Mears, was an IndyCar and off-road racer. While Casey retired from racing, he works as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports 1, so he's never too far from a racetrack.
Casey began dating his wife, Trisha Lynn Mears, sometime in the early 2000s. They got married in January 2010 and have since had two children together. Trish wears many hats, working as a sports-supporting mom and as an influencer with over 50,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts about her family and fashion. She also maintains a lifestyle blog, where she enjoys helping other women style themselves while sharing aspects of her life. On top of that, Trish is a licensed real estate agent for Launch/Compass and works in Arizona selling homes.