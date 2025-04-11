Meet The Wives & Girlfriends Of The Biggest Nascar Stars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the sports Americans love to watch, NASCAR is among the most popular. Stock car races began with bootleggers evading authorities during prohibition, who transformed their love of modifying cars into a worldwide motorsports phenomenon. NASCAR is where the likes of Lee Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, and many more made names for themselves, and they're only a small part of what makes NASCAR great.

While the drivers get all the attention, they're not the only game in town. Many NASCAR drivers have some incredibly impressive wives and girlfriends (WAGs for short), each of whom has their own amazing lives. After all, an athlete is only as good as they can be with a great person supporting them, and fortunately for NASCAR drivers, their WAGs make up a stunning group of people.

Of course, not every NASCAR driver is lucky to have a great WAG by their side, but plenty of talented ones do. The fantastic group of women who cheer on their NASCAR driver counterparts is vast, and this is only a small glimpse at some of the interesting wives and girlfriends of the biggest NASCAR stars to get behind the wheel in the 21st century.