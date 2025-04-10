Lauren Boebert Exposes Her Killer Legs In Tiny Tasteless Work Outfit
Once again, Lauren Boebert has been caught wearing an inappropriate outfit. By the looks of it, it seems that showing off her legs was the goal this time. And, as is par for the course with Boebert, she didn't seem too concerned with the dress code when picking out her minidress for the occasion.
On April 9, Boebert was tagged in a photo on Instagram from the NRCC President's Dinner. Boebert had crunchy-looking, product-covered locks and, as usual, failed to get rid of her particularly bad makeup habit: those flat, drawn-on brows. She paired this hair and makeup look with a minidress. And, interestingly, we don't have a problem with the dress itself. The black and white polka dot number had sheer sleeves, a high neck, and an equally high hemline. If Boebert's goal was to flaunt her gams, she definitely achieved it. The problem was the event to which she chose to wear the dress. Based on the other attendees' ensembles in the Instagram carousel, this event looked to be black tie, with many folks wearing tuxedos. So, while this dress would be a great pick for date night or going out to dinner on vacation, it's definitely not appropriate attire for an upscale function.
Lauren Boebert seems to be fitting into some MAGA trends
By now, we all know Lauren Boebert well enough to know that she seemingly doesn't think too deeply about what kind of outfit she should be wearing to any specific occasion. While she may work as a political figure and have plenty of moments in the public eye, looking professional and put-together often doesn't seem like a priority for her. And, yet again, it seems that Boebert chose her outfit because of how it looked on her, rather than how well it fit the atmosphere.
These days, when Boebert wears skin-tight, revealing ensembles, she is actually in good company among her fellow MAGA ladies. We've seen Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle face off for leggiest look and watched Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba don countless tasteless outfits. Since these seem to be trends among this crowd, we have a feeling these ladies won't stop sporting this style any time soon. Our advice? They should just make sure they pay careful attention to the dress code when they're heading to an important event. Looking out of place can ruin even a great outfit.