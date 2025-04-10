Lauren Boebert Exposes Her Killer Legs In Tiny Tasteless Work Outfit

Once again, Lauren Boebert has been caught wearing an inappropriate outfit. By the looks of it, it seems that showing off her legs was the goal this time. And, as is par for the course with Boebert, she didn't seem too concerned with the dress code when picking out her minidress for the occasion.

On April 9, Boebert was tagged in a photo on Instagram from the NRCC President's Dinner. Boebert had crunchy-looking, product-covered locks and, as usual, failed to get rid of her particularly bad makeup habit: those flat, drawn-on brows. She paired this hair and makeup look with a minidress. And, interestingly, we don't have a problem with the dress itself. The black and white polka dot number had sheer sleeves, a high neck, and an equally high hemline. If Boebert's goal was to flaunt her gams, she definitely achieved it. The problem was the event to which she chose to wear the dress. Based on the other attendees' ensembles in the Instagram carousel, this event looked to be black tie, with many folks wearing tuxedos. So, while this dress would be a great pick for date night or going out to dinner on vacation, it's definitely not appropriate attire for an upscale function.