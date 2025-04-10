HGTV's Christina Haack's Killer Beach Body Can't Distract From Her New Beau's Dad Bod
HGTV superstar Christina Haack is known for her impeccable taste in design and questionable taste in men. After finalizing her third divorce, Haack immediately began wading back into the dating pool. To be fair, not only is it clear that Haack prefers to have a partner, but she's also stunning enough to find new love quickly. Haack found her new boyfriend in Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca. While on vacation with Larocca in Mexico, it seems the "Flip or Flop" star has gotten comfortable flaunting her new relationship in public.
First reported by TMZ, Haack and Larocca were spotted holding hands — and then some — while on vacation together. It's yet another show of Larocca offering Haack the luxe life that her ex-husband Josh Hall never could. Private jet setting seem to be par for the course for Haack as she rebounds from her disastrous marriage to Hall. However, not even Haack's killer physique could distract from Larocca's overly casual dad bod.
Christina Haack seems onto better things after her third divorce
When Christina Haack left Josh Hall in the dust, it was a bitter and brutal moment that also became televised. On her show "The Flip Off" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, Haack notably started the first season with Hall as her partner in life and competition. After it was revealed that Hall would not be returning, Hall called out Haack for manufacturing drama that didn't exist. However, with the rupture happening in such a public yet intimate way, it seems that Haack's friends and exes have come to console her in the aftermath.
Not only have the El Moussas stepped up to the plate to protect and defend Haack, with Tarek even admitting he could never stand Hall, but they've been open to vetting Haack's current boyfriend Christopher Larocca too. And it seems he's passed the test. Larocca has been able to give Haack things her ex couldn't, and the list appears to include: luxury vacations, the ability to feel confident in her body, and many, many public smooches. Hopefully Haack and Larocca continue to marinate in the honeymoon phase before doing anything drastic — like getting married and going on an actual honeymoon.