HGTV's Christina Haack's Killer Beach Body Can't Distract From Her New Beau's Dad Bod

HGTV superstar Christina Haack is known for her impeccable taste in design and questionable taste in men. After finalizing her third divorce, Haack immediately began wading back into the dating pool. To be fair, not only is it clear that Haack prefers to have a partner, but she's also stunning enough to find new love quickly. Haack found her new boyfriend in Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca. While on vacation with Larocca in Mexico, it seems the "Flip or Flop" star has gotten comfortable flaunting her new relationship in public.

First reported by TMZ, Haack and Larocca were spotted holding hands — and then some — while on vacation together. It's yet another show of Larocca offering Haack the luxe life that her ex-husband Josh Hall never could. Private jet setting seem to be par for the course for Haack as she rebounds from her disastrous marriage to Hall. However, not even Haack's killer physique could distract from Larocca's overly casual dad bod.