Tragic Details About Chelsea Clinton

Bill Clinton experienced the biggest scandal of his political career in 1998 when news emerged he was in a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky for well over a year after she entered the White House as an intern in 1995. Although the 42nd president was eventually acquitted from Senate impeachment on the perjury charges that resulted, his reputation took an unrecoverable hit. His daughter, then still only in her late teens, also had to bear the brunt of the fallout.

Chelsea Clinton's handling of the scandal was first revealed by Hillary Clinton shortly after it broke. "She's all right," the first lady told NBC's "Today" (via CNN) about all the damaging headlines. "She has seen many examples of it in her short life. So it's not a pleasant experience, but it's given her the sort of grounding to be able to see what this is and get through it."

Reverend Jesse Jackson also vouched that Chelsea was much wiser than her years in a chat with AP (via CNN). "She was born and bred in the heat of battle," he said, having spoken on the phone to the first daughter. "That contributed mightily to her maturity." Chelsea herself remained quiet on the subject until 2008 when she was explicitly asked about Hillary's response to the affair. "I do not think that is any of your business," she fired back at the Butler University student who posed the question (via CBS News).

