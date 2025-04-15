The Tragic Life Story Of Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment

In 1999, Haley Joel Osment delivered a mesmerizing Oscar-nominated performance as a young boy who can "see dead people" in M. Night Shyamalan's chiller "The Sixth Sense." It was a role that turned him into a household name across the globe practically overnight. However, in an interview with The Guardian several decades later, the former child star claimed that the glare of the spotlight was nothing compared to the one shone on his younger sister.

Haley, who in 2024 made a rare must-see appearance to parody JD Vance's tragic eyeliner, argued that having shot to fame as Miley Cyrus' BFF Lilly on "Hannah Montana," Emily Osment had "a way tougher path" to follow. "That show was squarely aimed towards creating a mania in that age group," he said, referring to the Disney Channel phenomenon. "She had to deal with a lot more strange invasions of privacy, not being able to have a normal school life."

Haley also acknowledged that his sibling had to grow up in the age of social media, something he resisted until his late 20s. Back in 2007, during the height of the "Hannah Montana" era, Emily told The New York Times that she was horrified to learn that hundreds of blog pages had been wrongly credited to her name and that she also didn't appreciate being snapped by fans while traveling to and from the gym. "The Internet and anonymity really allow the crazies to flourish," she explained.

