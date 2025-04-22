Details On Princess Lilibet's Life & School Experience In California

Everything we know about Princess Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, comes in carefully curated crumbs — a rare glimpse on an Instagram post here, and an occasional parental quote there. And that's only if we're lucky. Unlike her older brother, Prince Archie, who was introduced to the public fairly early (as royal tradition dictates), Lilibet has been living her best low-profile life since birth. Born in California after her parents stepped down as senior royals, Lilibet has been quietly growing up in Montecito, far from Buckingham Palace and relentless paparazzi in the U.K. And now? Little Lili is in school.

Advertisement

Meghan let us in on Lilibet's day-to-day while chatting with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd on her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, sharing that little Lili had already built some sort of routine as a toddler. "Lili still naps. She gets picked up early and she naps," Meghan shared. "She only has a half day in preschool. So, if she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office. She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives ... I wouldn't have it any other way. I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don't have to. I don't want to miss drop-off." Looks like Meghan managed to be the hands-on mom she's always wanted to be!

Advertisement

While Lilibet and Archie aren't getting the classic royal upbringing their cousins and even their dad had, Meghan seems perfectly content with that. Life in Montecito offers a different kind of childhood for the two, and judging by the way she talks about life at home, there's zero regret over distancing herself from the Firm.