Details On Princess Lilibet's Life & School Experience In California
Everything we know about Princess Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, comes in carefully curated crumbs — a rare glimpse on an Instagram post here, and an occasional parental quote there. And that's only if we're lucky. Unlike her older brother, Prince Archie, who was introduced to the public fairly early (as royal tradition dictates), Lilibet has been living her best low-profile life since birth. Born in California after her parents stepped down as senior royals, Lilibet has been quietly growing up in Montecito, far from Buckingham Palace and relentless paparazzi in the U.K. And now? Little Lili is in school.
Meghan let us in on Lilibet's day-to-day while chatting with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd on her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, sharing that little Lili had already built some sort of routine as a toddler. "Lili still naps. She gets picked up early and she naps," Meghan shared. "She only has a half day in preschool. So, if she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office. She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives ... I wouldn't have it any other way. I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don't have to. I don't want to miss drop-off." Looks like Meghan managed to be the hands-on mom she's always wanted to be!
While Lilibet and Archie aren't getting the classic royal upbringing their cousins and even their dad had, Meghan seems perfectly content with that. Life in Montecito offers a different kind of childhood for the two, and judging by the way she talks about life at home, there's zero regret over distancing herself from the Firm.
Meghan loves the school community of Archie and Lilibet
A big part of the reason why Meghan Markle loves raising her and Prince Harry's children in Montecito is that they can get away from the very people who helped turn her into one of the most hated celebrities on the internet. In the U.K., doing something as normal as daily drop-offs to school would likely involve a string of cameras shoved right in her and her kids' faces. And who can blame Meghann for not wanting to subject her children to that chaos? "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child," Meghan told The Cut.
Now firmly rooted in California, she and Harry have leaned into a more grounded family life. Think regular "Boca dinners," school runs, and, yes, being part of parent group chats. Apparently, even their friends are impressed. "If [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet] procrastinate and don't want her to leave, she takes time, letting them show her their artwork. I've seen her reading a book with them to ease into the saying goodbye," one told People. "They're very gentle and attentive. There's a sweetness to their family."
And it's not just surface-level community involvement. Meghan says they've put in real work to establish a rapport with everyone. "It's a dream. But I also know that being part of a community means you put effort into it," she shared with the outlet, adding that in return, their neighbors have become supportive of them, too. "Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is."