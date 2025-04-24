What Fox News' Martha MacCallum Looks Like Without Makeup

It seems that Martha MacCallum and her Fox News cohorts are so rarely seen without makeup that anytime it happens, the occasion deserves a splashy "breaking news" alert. But when MacCallum allows fans to see her without her glam, it's usually by casually dropping photos on her socials.

Advertisement

Despite her long career in broadcast journalism, the Fox News anchor is not immune from on-air blunders, but at least her makeup almost always looks impeccable whether she's defending Donald Trump, giving Volodymyr Zelenskyy a verbal beatdown, or ruthlessly roasting Selena Gomez for daring to shed tears over the children being impacted by the Trump administration's deportations. And if she comes off as a meticulously made-up mean girl sometimes, perhaps that's by design. While discussing the high-glam beauty looks sported by Fox News' female hosts, makeup artist Meli Pennington told The Atlantic, "It's like the b***hy girl in high school, [but] now she's your friend, and you hate the same people."

Advertisement

MacCallum joined the Fox News team in 2004, so she was one of the early adopters of the Republican makeup trend favored by Trump acolytes such as Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose beauty looks are often tasteless, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who keeps making the same makeup mistake. Before going on air, MacCallum dutifully gets dolled up with the heavy makeup and thick strip lashes Guilfoyle has taken to the next level. But when she's not wearing makeup, it seems that "The Story" host likes to hide her naked peepers behind dark shades.