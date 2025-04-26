The Glaring Signs Mark Zuckerberg Is Having A Midlife Crisis

The Mark Zuckerberg you picture in your head probably isn't the Mark Zuckerberg roaming around today. You're likely thinking of the hoodie-wearing Harvard dropout obsessed with his brainchild, Facebook — the guy who looked like he coded 24/7 and maybe forgot what sunlight was. But that Zuck? He's gone, at least for now. In his place is someone mid-transformation, and all signs point to one thing: a textbook midlife crisis.

For starters, Zuckerberg no longer dresses like your stereotypical Palo Alto tech nerd. He's swapped hoodies for designer shirts and chains, grown out his hair into big curls, and seems deeply committed to buying things simply because they're expensive. He even appears to be leaning MAGA, a sharp turn just a few years after suspending Donald Trump from Facebook. The vibe shift is impossible to ignore — and it's not just about the wardrobe. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, these lifestyle changes are glaring signs that he's deep into midlife crisis. "Midlife crisis represents a time of deep self-reflection and discontent, typically between the ages of late 30s to mid-50s. Anxiety about aging alongside past regrets can lead to impulsive behaviors which include switching careers or indulging in expensive purchases and major appearance changes," she explained to Nicki Swift. "While some people try to regain their youth through new hobbies and relationships or by exercising. Others experience emotional withdrawal or restlessness. The core of this experience represents an exploration for deeper significance and restored direction."

And exploration is exactly what Zuckerberg seems to be doing. From the new look to the big spending to a sudden passion for intense hobbies, his actions paint a clear picture. Here's a breakdown of the billionaire's latest obsessions — and why they're screaming midlife crisis.