The Glaring Signs Mark Zuckerberg Is Having A Midlife Crisis
The Mark Zuckerberg you picture in your head probably isn't the Mark Zuckerberg roaming around today. You're likely thinking of the hoodie-wearing Harvard dropout obsessed with his brainchild, Facebook — the guy who looked like he coded 24/7 and maybe forgot what sunlight was. But that Zuck? He's gone, at least for now. In his place is someone mid-transformation, and all signs point to one thing: a textbook midlife crisis.
For starters, Zuckerberg no longer dresses like your stereotypical Palo Alto tech nerd. He's swapped hoodies for designer shirts and chains, grown out his hair into big curls, and seems deeply committed to buying things simply because they're expensive. He even appears to be leaning MAGA, a sharp turn just a few years after suspending Donald Trump from Facebook. The vibe shift is impossible to ignore — and it's not just about the wardrobe. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, these lifestyle changes are glaring signs that he's deep into midlife crisis. "Midlife crisis represents a time of deep self-reflection and discontent, typically between the ages of late 30s to mid-50s. Anxiety about aging alongside past regrets can lead to impulsive behaviors which include switching careers or indulging in expensive purchases and major appearance changes," she explained to Nicki Swift. "While some people try to regain their youth through new hobbies and relationships or by exercising. Others experience emotional withdrawal or restlessness. The core of this experience represents an exploration for deeper significance and restored direction."
And exploration is exactly what Zuckerberg seems to be doing. From the new look to the big spending to a sudden passion for intense hobbies, his actions paint a clear picture. Here's a breakdown of the billionaire's latest obsessions — and why they're screaming midlife crisis.
Mark impersonated Benson Boone at his wife's birthday party
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates his wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday by dressing up as Benson Boone. pic.twitter.com/MNEu8hPm0z— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 1, 2025
In a move absolutely no one had on their bingo card, Mark Zuckerberg surprised everyone at his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday bash by channeling pop star Benson Boone — sparkly, skin-tight jumpsuit and all. Yes, even the bare chest. Zuck went all in on the bit, even posting the look on Instagram with the caption: "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."
For someone who spent years looking like he buys his clothes in bulk at Costco and The Gap, this was a serious departure — and, well, a flashing red flag. In her exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez said Zuckerberg's glittery transformation is peak midlife crisis behavior. "Midlife crises become evident when individuals display abrupt changes in their behaviors and emotional state while redefining their life priorities. People who experience restlessness or dissatisfaction with their past decisions often make rash choices by changing careers or spending large sums of money and altering their appearance," she explained. "During midlife crises, people may search for excitement through extramarital relationships, hazardous pursuits, or youthful hobbies."
Hafeez also pointed out that these crisis moments are typically driven by a fear of aging. And what better way to cling to your youth than by impersonating a pop star half your age? "People may begin to concentrate more on their health and aging process as they attempt to restore lost energy through rigorous training or cosmetic enhancements," she said. "This situation reveals a deep personal battle to discover new meaning and satisfaction."
He has developed a sudden interest in jiu jitsu and extreme hobbies
Dressing up as a pop star for a party is one thing — but overhauling your entire lifestyle with extreme hobbies and million-dollar toys? That's a whole different level of midlife crisis energy. And Mark Zuckerberg seems to be ticking all the boxes. When he's not cosplaying as Benson Boone, he's busy diving into high-adrenaline pursuits, spending obscene amounts of money.
For starters, Zuck's taken a serious liking to Brazilian jiu-jitsu. So serious, in fact, that he's competed in local tournaments — and even walked away with medals. "I like doing the sport... Because it's like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you're gonna end up on the bottom," he shared in an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Oh, and then he has his yacht collection. Zuckerberg reportedly dropped $300 million on a super yacht called Launchpad — plus another $30 million for a shadow vessel aptly named Wingman, both of which he's spotted cruising whenever the mood strikes. And that mysterious compound in Hawaii? It's being called an apocalypse bunker, though Zuck insists it's just a "little" shelter. "It's like a basement," he told Business Insider. "There's just a bunch of storage space."
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, all this adventuring and extravagant spending might be more than a billionaire having fun. "The onset of a midlife crisis manifests through constant restlessness paired with regrets and urgency to accomplish personal life objectives. Impulsive decisions might lead you to make significant career changes, spend large sums of money on luxury items or experience major relationship transformations," she told Nicki Swift. "A longing for the past combined with concern about growing older or an unexpected urge to experience youth anew through fresh activities serves as an indicator."
Will Mark ever go back to his 'usual' self?
Whether Mark Zuckerberg will eventually hit pause on his impulsive choices and return to some version of "normal" remains to be seen. But according to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, the first step in overcoming a midlife crisis is self-awareness — something Zuckerberg doesn't seem to be swimming in right now. After all, he reportedly dropped $23 million on a mansion in Washington D.C., reportedly to cozy up closer to Donald Trump, and is pouring resources into Hypernova — a flashy pair of AR smartglasses — instead of, say, fixing Meta's never-ending list of problems. The chaos won't stop if he doesn't see that it is chaos — and if the people around him keep treating his antics like genius quirk rather than a cry for help.
"After recognizing their midlife crisis, people gain the ability to manage it through healthy and constructive actions. Through self-reflection, people learn about the underlying causes of their dissatisfaction, which enables them to make purposeful changes instead of reactive decisions," she shared with Nicki Swift. "Reaching out to friends, family members, or therapists provides valuable perspective and direction."
Ironically, trying new things can help — but maybe not the kind that involves impersonating pop stars or prepping for the end of the world. Hafeez suggested channeling that restless energy into something a little less unhinged. "Establishing achievable personal and professional goals enables people to transform restless energy into constructive behaviors. Pursuing fresh activities allows people to rediscover their passions while maintaining stability and purpose," Hafeez added. "Shifting the focus to accomplishments while practicing gratitude transforms the perception of loss into an opportunity. People who approach change purposefully instead of fearing it can successfully navigate a midlife crisis to achieve heightened clarity and fulfillment while finding a new direction."