How Britney Spears Really Lost So Much Of Her Money

Considering how she has not had control of her money for years, it shouldn't come as a shock that Britney Spears is having fun with her hard-earned cash now. And who could blame her? If every single purchase had to be court-approved for years, you'd probably go a little wild, too. Then again, according to sources, Britney might be having too much fun with her finances — but no one in her inner circle wants to confront her for it. After all, the last thing anyone wants is to be seen as the next Jamie Spears. "She has no concept of money," a source told Page Six.

And while Britney still has managers who try to advise her on the best money moves, she's apparently not interested in listening to them and is hell-bent on doing what she likes. "She blew a fortune on her recent birthday bash in Mexico, and that's just the tip of the iceberg," another insider dished to InTouch Weekly. "Her money managers have been begging her to slow down her spending. She totally ignores their warnings, though, and just accuses them of trying to control her like her father." To make matters worse, word is that she already burned through a chunk of her bonus from her bestselling memoir. Her net worth may be around $40 million, but that number isn't exactly trending upward.

The upside? Britney still has massive earning potential and can totally rake in millions like she used to — but only if she chooses to. "She can perform live again, and songwriters continue to pitch music that, if Britney actually recorded it, could be hits," a source said. Only time will tell whether she wants to be rich and free — or just free.

