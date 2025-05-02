Kai Trump's Go-To Accessory Is More Pricey Than We Thought

Donald Trump Jr. is said to be worth around $350 million, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that his daughter Kai Trump has been seen rocking a Louis Vuitton belt on a number of occasions. That said, we're not going to say we didn't do a double-take when we realized just how pricy her go-to accessory is.

From UFC events to basketball games, college announcements, and even a rocket launch, Kai's Louis belt is certainly a staple in her wardrobe. She's typically paired it with jeans and a tank top, though she also looped it through a pair of jean shorts when sharing the news that she would be attending the University of Miami on Instagram. From the looks of it, it's the LV Seaside 30 mm reversible belt, which retails for a staggering $750 on the Louis Vuitton website at the time of this writing.

Of course, there's no question that Kai has gotten a ton of wear out of the piece. And, considering she's typically pairing it with much more low-key outfits, it's not as though she's dripping in designer accessories — and given just how lavish Kai's life is, she certainly would be able to if that was what she was going for. ICYMI, Kai has an endorsement deal with the golf brand TaylorMade, as well as a YouTube channel that could be bringing in revenue, too. Regardless, it's refreshing to see a content creator rock the same piece over and over, even if it does cost $750.

