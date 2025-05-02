Kai Trump's Go-To Accessory Is More Pricey Than We Thought
Donald Trump Jr. is said to be worth around $350 million, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that his daughter Kai Trump has been seen rocking a Louis Vuitton belt on a number of occasions. That said, we're not going to say we didn't do a double-take when we realized just how pricy her go-to accessory is.
From UFC events to basketball games, college announcements, and even a rocket launch, Kai's Louis belt is certainly a staple in her wardrobe. She's typically paired it with jeans and a tank top, though she also looped it through a pair of jean shorts when sharing the news that she would be attending the University of Miami on Instagram. From the looks of it, it's the LV Seaside 30 mm reversible belt, which retails for a staggering $750 on the Louis Vuitton website at the time of this writing.
Of course, there's no question that Kai has gotten a ton of wear out of the piece. And, considering she's typically pairing it with much more low-key outfits, it's not as though she's dripping in designer accessories — and given just how lavish Kai's life is, she certainly would be able to if that was what she was going for. ICYMI, Kai has an endorsement deal with the golf brand TaylorMade, as well as a YouTube channel that could be bringing in revenue, too. Regardless, it's refreshing to see a content creator rock the same piece over and over, even if it does cost $750.
Kai's belt is far from her most lavish accessory
It bears mentioning that Kai Trump's Louis Vuitton belt pales in comparison to some of her more boujee belongings. Another accessory she's been seen wearing on a few occasions is a Rolex watch, which was estimated by the Daily Mail to be worth around $7,000. That still isn't all, though.
Some may remember that when Kai shared snaps of her high school homecoming weekend in 2024, it was Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter's vehicle that really had people talking. The car in question? A Tesla Cybertruck, the 2024 model of which started at over $81,000, but could go for as much as $121,985.
Funnily enough, just as Kai generally pairs her Louis Vuitton belt with jeans and t-shirts, there's also been a fair amount of balance when she's shown off her other expensive things. For starters, the Daily Mail estimated that the dress she'd worn with her Rolex had cost $59 and was from Nordstrom. Likewise, despite posing in front of her luxury car for homecoming, Kai picked a $59 Lulus dress for the occasion. Obviously, Donald Trump's eldest grandchild is significantly more privileged than the average American teenager (this is where you say, "Duh"). Even so, it's pretty impressive to see how she's managed to find the balance between flaunting that privilege and coming across as surprisingly down to earth.