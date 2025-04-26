The Dark Side Of Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

While attending high school together in Staten Island, Joe Gatto and pals Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Sal Vulcano blossomed as pranksters. Among their best was a stunt they'd dubbed Rice Capades, in which each would hide a 10-pound bag of rice in their backpacks and then suddenly dump them all out simultaneously on the floor, causing classmates to slip and slide all over the place. When they grew older, the four joined forces as a comedy troupe called The Tenderloins.

Those childhood pranks laid the groundwork for Gatto and his fellow Tenderloins to create "Impractical Jokers." Launched in 2011, the TruTV hidden-camera show featured the quartet pulling hilarious pranks on unsuspecting people — and sometimes even on each other. The show became a huge hit for the cable channel, attracting legions of fans and running for more than a decade. After the highly anticipated 10th season of "Impractical Jokers" aired, the show shifted from its original home to TBS in 2024. Gatto, however, had already parted ways with the show, announcing his exit in 2021. Since then, he's focused on building a following as a solo comedian, while the other members of the "Impractical Jokers" cast have revealed where they stood with Gatto after his exit.

While viewers yukked it up at The Tenderloins' hilarious antics, they had no reason to suspect that Gatto was allegedly engaging in behavior that was far from funny. When shocking claims were made about him in March 2025, the show was hit with shockwaves that led to some serious consequences. To find out more, read on to learn about the dark side of "Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto.