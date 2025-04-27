The Untold Story Of Rosie O'Donnell's Messy Personal Life

After much tabloid speculation, Rosie O'Donnell confirmed in 2002 that, like her fellow comedian-turned-daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, she was indeed a gay woman. Instead of coming out in a carefully planned magazine interview, the star decided to blurt out the news live on stage at a comedy club.

"I'm a dyke," O'Donnell declared to a crowd of no more than 250 people at Caroline's on Broadway (via the New York Post). "I don't know why people make such a big deal about the gay thing ... People are confused. They're shocked, like this is a big revelation to somebody!" "The Flintstones" actor also took aim at those who'd denounced her as a traitor to the LGBTQ community for not being open earlier. "'Oh, but you were lying,' the gay Nazis say. 'You said you liked Tom Cruise.' I said I wanted him to mow my lawn and bring me a lemonade! I never said I wanted [to perform a sex act on him]."

Several decades later, O'Donnell told "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" that by making her announcement so soon after the September 11 attacks, the news barely made a blip on the radar. "I'm like, 'I'm gay,'" she recalled (via ET). "Listen, 9/11 happened, I'm gay. I'm telling you all, I'm gay. In case the buildings blow up again, I'm so, so gay, you know?"

