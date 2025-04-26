Jill Biden's Icy Behavior At Pope Francis' Funeral Confirms What We Suspected

While attending the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, Jill Biden took the opportunity to swipe at her icy feud with Kamala Harris. Her rivalry with Harris began when the former vice president accused Joe Biden of supporting segregationist policies. Since then Jill has used almost every public appearance to make subtle digs at Harris. Jill co-opted a word from Harris' failed presidential campaign, and she exhibited some cold behavior towards Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

The former first lady has also used somber occasions, like Joe's farewell address, as a place to make a statement (Jill's shoe choice was a pointed message to her enemies). All this seems to be a bold pattern from Jill — to take a moment meant for mourning and make it all about her. Though the signs she sends are more subtle than most, it's clear Jill isn't fully ready to let go of her feuds — even if she appears to be over everything else in her life, like offering casual niceties at a funeral.