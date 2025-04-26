Jill Biden's Icy Behavior At Pope Francis' Funeral Confirms What We Suspected
Former First Lady Jill Biden appears to be firmly on her way to icing everyone out of her life. Ever since she and husband Joe Biden left the White House, Jill has been letting her shady side out. Even while attending the funeral for Pope Francis in Rome, Italy, Jill couldn't help but put in the bare minimum. While Joe was busy taking selfies and merrily socializing (also strange behavior for a funeral), Jill appeared unwilling to get out of her seat, as seen in this video posted to X, formerly Twitter.
It seems Jill is more than happy to sit, take it all in, and not really engage with anyone while at this highly publicized event. As the list of Jill's personal feuds and enemies grows, it seems she's more than happy to continue to ruffle feathers as she settles into retirement. While we don't begrudge her wanting to conserve her energy and remain seated in the hot weather the day provided, it still seems overly unfriendly to not want to engage or smile with any fellow mourners. Although, this is certainly not the first time Jill has used a funeral or major event to make a point.
Jill Biden has been making shady shots at her enemies for a while now
While attending the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, Jill Biden took the opportunity to swipe at her icy feud with Kamala Harris. Her rivalry with Harris began when the former vice president accused Joe Biden of supporting segregationist policies. Since then Jill has used almost every public appearance to make subtle digs at Harris. Jill co-opted a word from Harris' failed presidential campaign, and she exhibited some cold behavior towards Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.
The former first lady has also used somber occasions, like Joe's farewell address, as a place to make a statement (Jill's shoe choice was a pointed message to her enemies). All this seems to be a bold pattern from Jill — to take a moment meant for mourning and make it all about her. Though the signs she sends are more subtle than most, it's clear Jill isn't fully ready to let go of her feuds — even if she appears to be over everything else in her life, like offering casual niceties at a funeral.