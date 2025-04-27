David Bromstad Makes Classic Trump Makeup Mistake (& We're Embarrassed For Him)

David Bromstad has had quite the transformation since his younger days as a Disney animator and children's bedroom designer. Today, he's best known as the effusive host of "My Lottery Dream Home," helping newly wealthy people pick out the perfect house. (It almost always involves an open floor plan, a huge kitchen, a man cave, and not too much fixing up needed.) But Bromstad's recent promo for the show — which starts its 14th season in August 2025 — has us worried that he might be transforming into someone else entirely. In one segment of the clip, it's clear that his makeup is botchily blended, showing pale rings around his eyes. It's regrettably comparable to Donald Trump's disastrous fake tan fails; the president is notorious for sporting a too-dark bronzer and neglecting to blend it over obvious areas such as his eyelids and ears.

Advertisement

The gaffe doesn't seem to matter to the "sweet honey bunches of cuteness," as Bromstad refers to his fans. Many viewers declare that they've begun playing their state lottery games solely in the hope they might win and invite their favorite host to help them house shop. (Should they pick "Hydrangea Hideaway" or "Oshkosh Oasis"?) But Bromstad probably wouldn't want to be compared to the current White House occupant in any way — and particularly not when it comes to appearances.