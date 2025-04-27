David Bromstad Makes Classic Trump Makeup Mistake (& We're Embarrassed For Him)
David Bromstad has had quite the transformation since his younger days as a Disney animator and children's bedroom designer. Today, he's best known as the effusive host of "My Lottery Dream Home," helping newly wealthy people pick out the perfect house. (It almost always involves an open floor plan, a huge kitchen, a man cave, and not too much fixing up needed.) But Bromstad's recent promo for the show — which starts its 14th season in August 2025 — has us worried that he might be transforming into someone else entirely. In one segment of the clip, it's clear that his makeup is botchily blended, showing pale rings around his eyes. It's regrettably comparable to Donald Trump's disastrous fake tan fails; the president is notorious for sporting a too-dark bronzer and neglecting to blend it over obvious areas such as his eyelids and ears.
The gaffe doesn't seem to matter to the "sweet honey bunches of cuteness," as Bromstad refers to his fans. Many viewers declare that they've begun playing their state lottery games solely in the hope they might win and invite their favorite host to help them house shop. (Should they pick "Hydrangea Hideaway" or "Oshkosh Oasis"?) But Bromstad probably wouldn't want to be compared to the current White House occupant in any way — and particularly not when it comes to appearances.
The eyes have it for Bromstad and Trump
David Bromstad's foundation blunder is probably just a rare misstep, though still a good reminder to check the mirror before filming "My Lottery Dream Home." The same can't be said for the president, however. True, on the occasions Donald Trump hasn't worn makeup, he appears less healthy and confident than when he bronzes up. But unlike Bromstad, who presumably gets camera-ready by an HGTV makeup artist, Trump does his own face and hair before greeting the public.
Both men could benefit from a little beauty advice. While women should avoid putting foundation directly on their eyelids and browbone because it interferes with eyeshadow, that's not an issue for guys who aren't using any other eye makeup. The more important factor is color; Gentlehomme recommends choosing a shade as close to one's natural skin tone as possible. Bromstad's concealer is clearly darker than his actual complexion (though not nearly as orange as the POTUS!), but if he needs to look less washed out for the camera, he should apply the cover-up to his eyes and ears as well. Men should also avoid foundation with moisturizer or shimmer, and applying a facial moisturizer beforehand is sufficient for proper skin hydration. Coincidentally, both the president and the popular TV host make Florida their home base when they're not at work. Let's just hope neither of them falls victim to the so-called "Mar-a-Lago Face" so common among Palm Beach socialites. Pale eye rings are bad enough, thanks.