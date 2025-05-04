Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Curl Her Hair Turned Into A Feathery '70s Mess
Karoline Leavitt has had a ton of bedhead moments since starting her new job as
Kayleigh McEnany's wannabe Donald Trump's press secretary. However, her bad hair day for Thanksgiving 2024 seemed to have more to do with an unfortunate tussle with a styling tool. Enter, Leavitt's '70s-inspired 'do, which she shared in an Instagram post.
Now, we're not opposed to a retro hairstyle on occasion. However, given that many of Leavitt's looks have given grandma rather than old school cool, it is something we'd approach with caution. Too many retro details in one lewk can quickly come across costumey at best, or messy at worst ... and unfortunately for Leavitt, at least in the pic shared to social media, the latter was the case. Granted, funny as it would be to think she may have gone for the hairstyle to remind her much-older husband of his teenage crushes, we will say it doesn't look as though she was actively going for full-on Farrah Fawcett vibes. Case in point: the hair on the right side of her head looks more wavy, while the '70s feathered section is restricted to her left side.
With that in mind, something tells us Leavitt used something like a Dyson Airwrap, and it just didn't work out all that seamlessly. It's also possible she used hairspray to try to keep everything in place, and that ended up backfiring, too. Either way, it's likely that there was too much going on that day to go back and fix anything, so she opted to roll with it instead. Laissez-faire enough.
Karoline seems to prefer low-maintenance hair on her off days
That Karoline Leavitt opted to leave the awkward '70s look behind isn't super surprising when taking into account that she seems to prefer a low-maintenance look when she's not on the clock. After all, a number of her Instagram snaps — particularly when she's been pictured with her son Niko Riccio — have shown her with unstyled hair.
Leavitt's first Instagram photo dump as a new mom saw her don ponytails and claw clips. Even in a picture of the press secretary posing in front of a still of herself on Fox News, her hair was in loose waves, which looked fairly effortless. Likewise, in her Instagram Reel commemorating her 2024 highlights, she could be seen celebrating her baby's gender reveal in a very pared-back bun. What's more, in a sweet picture of herself and Niko at the zoo, she showed off a very casual French braid.
TBH, given just how much of the MAGA movement seems to prioritize perfect blowouts and heavy glam (hello, Republican makeup trend), it's kind of refreshing to see Leavitt opt for a more down-to-earth aesthetic, if only on her off-days. Even so, here's hoping she learns how to tame those Farrah Fawcett feathers going forward.