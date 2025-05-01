Karoline Leavitt Rubs Salt In Kamala Harris' Wound & Zeros In On Her Ultimate Weakness
Former Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California in April 2025 to deliver her first speech since losing the presidential race to Donald Trump. Her speech comes on the heels of Trump himself performing at a rally to mark his first 100 days in office, where he, of course, also threw barbs at his defeated opponent. Per a clip shared to the Forbes Breaking News YouTube channel, Trump sarcastically said, "Kamala, she was a great candidate." Of course, Harris's response to Trump in her own speech for Emerge America was more pointed, nuanced, and structured. But that didn't stop Trump and his team from going after an age-old trope about Harris that's sure to get under her skin — her oft-derided manner of speaking.
Taking to the podium to talk to the press, Karoline Leavitt shot back at Harris, trying to hit her where it hurts. In a response to Harris's speech, the press secretary responded, "I think I speak for everyone at the White House: We encourage Kamala Harris to continue going out and [doing] speaking engagements" (via X). An obvious dig at how Harris has been ridiculed for viral snippets like the infamous "coconut tree" moment that had many people scratching their heads. However, the barbed response is yet another indicator of why people can't stand Leavitt, and perhaps could issue a comeback for Harris.
Kamala Harris is returning to the public eye
During her speech in San Francisco, Kamala Harris took aim at Donald Trump's administration, while also pulling focus back on herself. While pointing out the chaos of Trump, Harris additionally highlighted those within her own party who were doing good work. According to the Associated Press, Harris listed off several names of Democrat leaders who she's currently incredibly proud of, ranging from New Jersey politician Cory Booker to the progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her speech seemed to make it clear that Harris is ready to make a comeback, regardless of what Trump and Karoline Leavitt have to say about it. Although, it's still unclear where Harris wants to go.
After her defeat in the 2024 presidential election, Harris disappeared from public view to go on vacation. Now that she's on the rebound, many are beginning to wonder if she's aiming to run for political office again, and if so, which one. Harris could be trying to take over a position that's been held by fellow Californian: Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California. Newsom himself has been jockeying for the presidential nomination within the Democratic party, although his shady digs at ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle might come back to haunt him.
Though she did not discuss her next steps during her comeback speech, Harris is still fundraising with the Harris Victory Fund, boasting over $4 million in late March 2025. That money could come in handy should she attempt to run for another California senate seat, try to become governor, or even shuffle toward the White House once more.