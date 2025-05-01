Karoline Leavitt Rubs Salt In Kamala Harris' Wound & Zeros In On Her Ultimate Weakness

During her speech in San Francisco, Kamala Harris took aim at Donald Trump's administration, while also pulling focus back on herself. While pointing out the chaos of Trump, Harris additionally highlighted those within her own party who were doing good work. According to the Associated Press, Harris listed off several names of Democrat leaders who she's currently incredibly proud of, ranging from New Jersey politician Cory Booker to the progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her speech seemed to make it clear that Harris is ready to make a comeback, regardless of what Trump and Karoline Leavitt have to say about it. Although, it's still unclear where Harris wants to go.

After her defeat in the 2024 presidential election, Harris disappeared from public view to go on vacation. Now that she's on the rebound, many are beginning to wonder if she's aiming to run for political office again, and if so, which one. Harris could be trying to take over a position that's been held by fellow Californian: Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California. Newsom himself has been jockeying for the presidential nomination within the Democratic party, although his shady digs at ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle might come back to haunt him.

Though she did not discuss her next steps during her comeback speech, Harris is still fundraising with the Harris Victory Fund, boasting over $4 million in late March 2025. That money could come in handy should she attempt to run for another California senate seat, try to become governor, or even shuffle toward the White House once more.

