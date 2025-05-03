Everything We Know About Gayle King's Sexuality

Gayle King's sexuality has been a hot-button topic for years — thanks, mostly, to her tight-knit friendship with her bestie, Oprah Winfrey. For years, folks have speculated about the true nature of the women's unprecedented bond, which as recently as April 2025 had Winfrey caught on camera shedding tears as King embarked on her controversial Blue Origin flight alongside an all-women crew. However, Winfrey wasn't engaging in pre-flight mourning, should something have gone wrong. She was overtaken with pride for King. "When people saw her crying, people said, 'Oh, she's so worried,'" Gayle shared with E! News following the flight. "... That wasn't it at all. She was crying because she knew what it took for me to do that ... she was saying, 'I'm so proud of you. You did that, and I'm so proud of you.'"

Of course, the support goes both ways. In September 2023, for example, King came to her bestie's defense after model Cindy Crawford recalled an unpleasant experience she had on Winfrey's show early in her career. "I haven't seen it, and I want to see it, but I'm surprised and a little disappointed," King shared with ET. "Because I know Cindy's been on her show many, many, many times and it has always been a pleasant experience, [so] I would hate to think that something that happened years ago [could have bothered her]." She continued, "It's not Oprah's thing to humiliate or make anybody feel badly."