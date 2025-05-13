Barron Trump's TikTok Popularity Just Keeps Getting Weirder
Despite keeping a very low profile, Barron Trump has quite the online fanbase. There are the AI "America's Got Talent" videos, there's the fact that a video of him speaking on election night caused nothing short of a stir ... and then there's the obsession with him over on TikTok.
Typing the president's son's name into TikTok is all it takes to see just how invested people are in the college student. Of course, it's not exactly unheard of for people to get excited over young heirs or political scions — we refer you to Prince William's photoshoot when he first started at St. Andrews – so we aren't super surprised about all the slow-mo edits with dramatic music. However, a number of the videos go beyond even that.
Yep, we're talking about the conspiracy theories. And no, we're not just referring to the bizarre claims that he's a time-traveler (like we said, the content keeps getting weirder). While it has been said that Barron leads a lonely personal life, some of what's been posted online has advocated for "saving" him from the Trump family. The reasons given for his much-needed salvation? According to one video, Barron isn't allowed to have friends, play sports, or use social media. However, while there certainly has been talk of him not being able to give out his phone number, and insiders have said Barron himself has told classmates things like basketball are off-limits for him, something tells us attempts to "save" him from his family wouldn't make any difference. Especially since the Secret Service likely wouldn't be all that impressed by a horde of TikTok fans doing their darndest to secure said salvation, but maybe that's just us.
Some of Barron's classmates have admitted to setting sights on him
While there's a chance Barron Trump isn't affected by all the online chatter (after all, the hosts of the "PBD Podcast" have previously said he's told them he's unbothered by anything people have to say), it does bear mentioning that a lot of the attention he gets goes beyond TikTok and other platforms. In fact, some of his classmates have spoken openly about having their sights on him.
One on-campus interview by Arynne Wexler saw an international student from Russia joke that her dad was expecting her to marry him, so she was planning on shooting her shot by way of a friend who was in one of Barron's classes. Likewise, when the Daily Mail approached students to ask how they felt about his choice in college, one joked, "My mom's gonna want me to marry him." Others simply said they were interested to meet him and wouldn't even rule out being friends with him if they hit it off. No word on whether any of the interviewees felt a need to save Barron from the clutches of his family, though, or if they were planning on submitting papers on his time-traveling abilities.
Ultimately, as the son of the president, Barron is bound to get a ton of attention whether it's online or in-person, and there's no question that his keeping such a low profile only adds to all the intrigue. Even so, here's hoping that at some point he has some semblance of normalcy. If not, maybe in a few years' time he'll be able to work his time travel magic to have a re-do of his college years.