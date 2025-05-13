Barron Trump's TikTok Popularity Just Keeps Getting Weirder

Despite keeping a very low profile, Barron Trump has quite the online fanbase. There are the AI "America's Got Talent" videos, there's the fact that a video of him speaking on election night caused nothing short of a stir ... and then there's the obsession with him over on TikTok.

Typing the president's son's name into TikTok is all it takes to see just how invested people are in the college student. Of course, it's not exactly unheard of for people to get excited over young heirs or political scions — we refer you to Prince William's photoshoot when he first started at St. Andrews – so we aren't super surprised about all the slow-mo edits with dramatic music. However, a number of the videos go beyond even that.

Yep, we're talking about the conspiracy theories. And no, we're not just referring to the bizarre claims that he's a time-traveler (like we said, the content keeps getting weirder). While it has been said that Barron leads a lonely personal life, some of what's been posted online has advocated for "saving" him from the Trump family. The reasons given for his much-needed salvation? According to one video, Barron isn't allowed to have friends, play sports, or use social media. However, while there certainly has been talk of him not being able to give out his phone number, and insiders have said Barron himself has told classmates things like basketball are off-limits for him, something tells us attempts to "save" him from his family wouldn't make any difference. Especially since the Secret Service likely wouldn't be all that impressed by a horde of TikTok fans doing their darndest to secure said salvation, but maybe that's just us.

