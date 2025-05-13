18 Celebrity Appearances That Left Fans Concerned

Justin Bieber became a global sensation seemingly overnight when he was discovered by Scooter Braun in 2008. With his boyish charm, shaggy haircut and enchanting voice, Bieber captured the hearts of millions, building a dedicated fanbase of "Beliebers." However, in recent years, Bieber's appearance and behavior has tainted his reputation and raised concerns for his wellbeing.

In early 2025, the pop star was seen looking drastically different from his usual self. As he tiredly walked through NYC, he sported baggy clothes, red eyes, and a newly buzzed haircut. He also appeared to have lost some weight, prompting fans to wonder if he may be using drugs. In the past, Bieber has admitted to marijuana use and how it eventually escalated to harder drugs, but maintains that he's been sober since 2014.

Still, the new father continued to make headlines for odd and salacious behavior, like smoking in front of his underage brother during 2025's Coachella. "This young man looks decidedly unwell. I hope he gets the help he appears to desperately need," one fan sympathized (via Mirror). "Buzz cut Bieber is back!" said another (via The Music Essentials), "but something seems off. Wishing him the best." Despite his appearance, both the singer and his team insist that all is well. "People are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," a rep told TMZ.

