18 Celebrity Appearances That Left Fans Concerned
Celebrities tend to captivate the public with their polished, glamorous looks. Often driven by ever-changing trends, acting roles, or pressure from the public, many stars undergo extreme transformations ranging from subtle haircuts to dramatic weight loss and even cosmetic enhancements to stay relevant. Their seemingly effortless and striking appearances can inspire admiration and envy from those who look up to them, but what happens when their appearance changes for the worse?
These days, with social media and high-definition cameras, the pressure to look presentable is even greater than before. Perceptive fans are quick to notice a sudden change in image and often relish in speculating about a star's possible health issues, stress, or burnout. At times, the fans' concern may be in earnest, with many seeming genuinely distressed at the way their fave celeb is looking, but usually, celebrities mainly face intense scrutiny for appearing less than perfect. Megastars like Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, and Amanda Bynes, who all at one point were praised for their beauty, have all become victims of public harassment attacking their looks. Let's dive into 18 celebrity appearances that left fans concerned.
Justin Bieber's bizarre behavior and gaunt appearance sparked concern
Justin Bieber became a global sensation seemingly overnight when he was discovered by Scooter Braun in 2008. With his boyish charm, shaggy haircut and enchanting voice, Bieber captured the hearts of millions, building a dedicated fanbase of "Beliebers." However, in recent years, Bieber's appearance and behavior has tainted his reputation and raised concerns for his wellbeing.
In early 2025, the pop star was seen looking drastically different from his usual self. As he tiredly walked through NYC, he sported baggy clothes, red eyes, and a newly buzzed haircut. He also appeared to have lost some weight, prompting fans to wonder if he may be using drugs. In the past, Bieber has admitted to marijuana use and how it eventually escalated to harder drugs, but maintains that he's been sober since 2014.
Still, the new father continued to make headlines for odd and salacious behavior, like smoking in front of his underage brother during 2025's Coachella. "This young man looks decidedly unwell. I hope he gets the help he appears to desperately need," one fan sympathized (via Mirror). "Buzz cut Bieber is back!" said another (via The Music Essentials), "but something seems off. Wishing him the best." Despite his appearance, both the singer and his team insist that all is well. "People are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," a rep told TMZ.
Mariah Carey's energy was unusually low for the powerhouse singer
Pop legend Mariah Carey has been making hits for over three decades. From April 2024 to February 2025, the singer performed at the Dolby Theatre at Park MGM for her Las Vegas residency, "The Celebration of Mimi."
Towards the end of the residency, fans became concerned when they noticed Carey just wasn't as "high energy" as she usually is. In a video posted to Instagram, Carey appears stoic as she performs in an elegant pink bodysuit. Even when she interacts with her dancers, she navigates the stage at a glacial pace. The clip inspired thousands of comments (via Hello!) from fans who wondered: "Is she in pain? What is going on?" "I'm a little worried about my Mimi," wrote another.
Carey successfully finished out the residency, but her worrisome behavior continued. At the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards, Carey was given the Icon Award to honor her musical legacy. During her acceptance speech, fans remarked that Carey's words were slurring together and that her tone seemed off. Overall, fans feel that she seems much more lethargic than her usual, diva-like self with some chalking it up to her recent breakup. Others believe that it's related to losing her mother and sister on the same day in August 2024. Carey has not commented on any speculation.
Fans worried for Tom Hanks after a shaky live appearance
In late 2024, acting legend Tom Hanks sparked health concerns after appearing on "Saturday Night Live." During his appearance, the actor's hands seemed to be trembling uncontrollably. Many fans took to social media to express their concern. "Is Tom Hanks' hand shaking?" one fan questioned (via New York Post). "I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned," another agreed. One user even claimed to have noticed the same symptoms during another television appearance.
The fan was right — this actually wasn't the first time Hanks' shaky hands have drawn attention. In 2022, a video from the Australian premiere of "Elvis" went viral showing Hanks' hands visibly trembling while onstage. The "Forrest Gump" star juggled his microphone from hand to hand, appearing to struggle with keeping a firm grip while he addressed the crowd. He eventually resorted to holding the mic with both hands.
Still, Hanks, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2013, maintains that he's healthier than ever. "I'm 68 years old," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2024. "I think I'm in better shape now. You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I'm getting decent exercise, and I can eat right. You can't do that when you're 35. Life is such a burden!" he joked.
Ice Spice's rapid weight loss shocked fans
Rapper Ice Spice rapidly rose to fame in 2022 with her breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)." Since her big break, the redheaded rapper, whose inner circle includes Taylor Swift, has become known for her curvaceous body and Y2K aesthetic, frequently using her music to boast about her famous figure.
However, over the course of 2024, she seemed to have lost a lot of weight, very quickly, prompting accusations of using Ozempic use all across social media. "What happened to her?" one user asked (via OK!). "Ozempic doing wonders," wrote another. While some fans appeared concerned, many joked that Ice's career would completely fade if she stayed thin. "Ice melted into tap water," one user taunted (via Daily Mail).
The rapper eventually shut down the rumors with a series of tweets, claiming to have lost the weight through healthy diet and exercise. "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," she wrote in a since-deleted post on X (via People). "Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?" She continued: "Like, you lazy a** b***hes never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour." Still, the criticism continued and her popularity waned. She eventually did go back to her initial size to seemingly appease fans. "She got thin but she wanna get thick again / Shorty got back on her oats," she rapped in a March 2025 teaser.
Britney Spears' social media left supporters extremely worried
Britney Spears' mental health struggles and her conservatorship have become one of the most highly publicized and controversial topics in pop culture history. For many years, the singer's life, finances, and career were controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and her struggles have been documented and scrutinized on a global scale. Over time, as Britney continued to perform without any real autonomy, fans became skeptical of the fairness of the conservatorship, prompting the #FreeBritney movement. Now that her conservatorship is over, Britney is free to do what she wants, but her online behavior still tends to leave fans worried about her wellbeing.
In April 2025, Britney shared a couple of videos to Instagram in which she appears to be acting erratically. In the 22-second clip (via Tyla), the singer spoke about wanting a manicure with a faint British accent, seemingly just having fun. Britney then posted a now-deleted follow up video calling out "fake friends" who had something to say about her appearance. "I feel so sorry for you guys," she said. "I thought my hair was beautiful and I do have a cold and it has affected my voice," she added in defense of her British accent. The singer then vented about still finding herself beautiful and being banned from Mexico. The incident left fans confused and concerned for the singer. "Her family destroyed her ... I don't think there's a fix," one fan commented.
Taryn Manning's disheveled look left her unrecognizable
Taryn Manning first gained recognition in "Crossroads" alongside Britney Spears before landing her most memorable role as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on "Orange Is the New Black." Manning has also dipped her toes into pop music with her band, Boomkat, and entrepreneurship with her production company, Rainbows and Unicorns, among other endeavors. These days, though, the actor typically makes headlines for her bizarre and concerning behavior rather than her professional pursuits.
In August 2023, Manning shocked fans when she posted a raw, three-minute video slurring her words as she claimed to have been involved with a married man. The graphic and unfiltered clip quickly went viral, leaving many worried about her mental state and her personal life. After the backlash, Manning seemingly tried to move past the drama with an apology. "I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person," she declared on Instagram. "I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes. I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love."
What's more, in 2025, Manning, who has a history of alcoholism, was photographed in Los Angeles with unkempt hair and a visible red scratch on her hand. The star's disoriented and disheveled appearance left her hardly recognizable, again leading to speculation about her well-being. Still, in spite of the drama, Manning's acting career is still booming. The star began gearing up for a major comeback when she was cast in the upcoming, as of this writing, indie drama "Out Come The Wolves."
Rachael Ray looked quite different in promo for new cooking show
To many, Rachael Ray is instantly recognizable by her bubbly personality and signature cooking style. She shot to fame with "30 Minute Meals," showing viewers how to whip up easy, tasty dishes in no time at all. Since then, Ray has expanded her empire to include bestselling cookbooks and her own talk show, solidifying herself as a beloved household name. However, in a promotional video for her show "Rachael Ray in Tuscany," Ray looked drastically different.
As the celebrity chef cooked, she shared a funny anecdote honoring her late friend, Tony Bennett. Yet, what started as a lighthearted, heartfelt intro to an osso bucco recipe quickly took a negative turn as fans zeroed in on Ray's appearance. Some users claimed that she was speaking unusually slowly and slurring her words, while others mocked her for being nearly unrecognizable from her younger self, though Ray has transformed many times throughout her career. While some suspected she may have drank a bit before filming, others worried for her health, writing (via iHeart): "I think it's a mini stroke. Part of her mouth seems sinking. When was this???? I haven't seen her this makes me so sad."
When contacted by TMZ, a rep for Ray refused to comment on the swirling health scare rumors. Instead, Ray continued to post on social media as usual, serving up a delicious-looking recipe for her shrimp paella like nothing ever happened.
Olivier Martinez's custody battle took a toll on his looks
Olivier Martinez, the brooding French heartthrob who set screens on fire in films like "Unfaithful" and "S.W.A.T.," has always been known for his smoldering looks. After collecting hearts like infinity stones in Europe, Martinez made Hollywood headlines with his whirlwind romance and rocky marriage to Halle Berry. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child together. In 2016, the couple divorced, but their separation wouldn't be finalized until seven years later in 2023. The former flames were locked in a nasty custody battle that seemed to take a toll on Martinez's looks.
In late 2024, Martinez was spotted in Los Angeles looking like a completely different person. The once-dashing actor appeared gaunt as he stepped out in a tie-dye tee, combat pants, and aviator sunglasses. What's more, he traded in his signature thick, dark hair for grays and a scruffy patch of stubble. The look shocked fans, who are used to seeing Martinez looking dapper and polished. The sighting came just days after the actor's ex-wife, Berry, dropped a bombshell in new court documents (via Daily Mail), claiming to have spent a jaw-dropping $200,000 trying to "work with" him on co-parenting their son. "The only way to work together is to work ur way," Martinez wrote to Berry in texts from the documents. "Thats not working together. u re playing dirty as you always did not putting maceos best interest first but karma is coming no worrys."
Ariana Grande's rail-thin figure caused conversation
Pop sensation Ariana Grande skyrocketed to fame on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and with monster hits like "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next." Her powerful, siren-like voice and signature ponytail made her one of the most recognizable figures in music, but lately, Grande has a whole new look. In 2024, the singer graced the big screen as Glinda in the long-awaited "Wicked" movie, earning herself a coveted Oscar nomination for best supporting actress and critical acclaim. She dyed her hair blonde for the role and looked shockingly thin on the red carpet while promoting the film, prompting an ongoing wave of concern for the singer.
"For real tho. Is Ariana Grande ok? She so thin and talks so slow now. Im actually worried," a user tweeted after the 2025 SAG Awards (via Daily Mail). In 2023, the singer addressed concerns in a rare public statement. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy," Grande explained on her TikTok.
In 2025, an insider disclosed that the stress of filming, a whirlwind press tour, and Grande's past traumas have just seriously worn her out. "I don't even think your body knows when it needs to eat," they told Page Six. "It definitely takes a toll on your health — it's that much harder to take care of yourself — mentally as well as physically."
Shelly Duvall's final interviews reveal why she left Hollywood
Shelley Duvall rose to fame in the '70s and '80s thanks to her performances in films like "The Shining" and "Popeye." Her quirky charm and unconventional beauty made her a standout talent among her peers. However, behind the scenes, the actor faced many personal challenges ranging from her brother's cancer diagnosis to her home being affected by an LA earthquake. After 30 years in the industry, Duvall quietly stepped away from the spotlight to reconnect with her family, calling the time away a "sabbatical" in a 2023 interview with People. Her last big screen appearance was in 2002's "Manna From Heaven," marking the end of her decades-long career.
After stepping away from Hollywood, Duvall lived a private life for many years. In an rare interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in 2016, a nearly-unrecognizable Duvall spoke candidly about her mental health. "I am very sick. I need help," she pleaded (via ET). The interview shocked fans and industry members alike, who accused McGraw of exploiting Duvall for views. "You are putting Shelley Duvall 'on show' while she is suffering from a pitiable state of ill health," Vivian Kubrick, daughter of the late "Shining" director, tweeted. "Unquestionably, this is purely a form of lurid and exploitative entertainment — it's appallingly cruel."
A year before her death, Duvall returned to acting with an indie horror film, 2023's "The Forest Hills." "Acting again — it's so much fun," the beloved actor told People. "It enriches your life." Duvall died on July 11, 2024, at age 75.
Sharon Osbourne has been no stranger to plastic surgery
From rock n' roll wife to reality queen, Sharon Osbourne has turned chaos into a career. The reality TV mogul first gained attention as Ozzy Osbourne's wife and no-nonsense manager, but it was her family's reality series, "The Osbournes," that made her a TV icon. Sharon — whose net worth is higher than you think — is also known for her ever-changing appearance and her love of plastic surgery. Nevertheless, in recent years, Sharon's major weight loss paired with a few more nips and tucks have completely changed her appearance, raising fears of a health crisis.
In 2024, Sharon attended Taylor Swift's Eras show at Wembley Stadium where she posted a video recreating an iconic moment from the U.K.'s "X Factor." The clip went totally viral, with some criticizing the reality star for seemingly going under the knife yet again. "Hang on. Is that Sharon Osborne? Why does her face look like that?" commented one fan.
Sharon claimed to have given up plastic surgery after a botched facelift in 2021, but fans are convinced she's lying. Others believe that she might still be on Ozempic, though she claims to have given that up too. "I can't focus on anything other than Sharon's very gaunt face. Ozempic is killing people's looks," another disappointed fan wrote.
Lindsay Lohan's appearance has gone through many changes
Lindsay Lohan ruled the early 2000s, going from adorable child star in "The Parent Trap" to teen royalty with blockbuster hits like "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday." Sadly, while her rise to stardom was meteoric, so was her fall from grace. Caught up in wild party nights, rehab stints, and run-ins with the law, Lohan quickly became a cautionary tale with a new tabloid scandal almost every week. With each scandal, her looks changed more and more, leaving the once fresh-faced actor looking much older than her years.
In fact, Lohan's transformation was so drastic that a video documenting her changing face garnered over 7 million views. "Dang! That was the shortest horror flick I have ever watched ... and the most brutal," read a harsh comment. Lohan eventually stepped away from the limelight to sober up and began looking like herself again. Today, her infamous party-girl era is remembered with much more compassion for the struggling young star.
Moreover, after years in the shadows, Lohan made her comeback in 2024. This time, though, her new look shocked fans, in a more positive way. When she attended the premiere of her Netflix movie, "Our Little Secret," Lohan appeared to have hopped out of a time machine. Lohan's youthful new appearance, among other celebs like Donatella Versace, has sparked a rampant Hollywood theory. Many have begun to speculate if there's a new plastic surgeon in town. Only time will tell.
Amanda Bynes gets candid about her new look
Amanda Bynes was once the golden girl of Hollywood, dominating both television and the silver screen. The actor was most known for her cherub-like features and impeccable comedic timing, dazzling fans on shows like "The Amanda Show" and the 2006 classic movie, "She's The Man." Yet, after a string of personal setbacks, dealing with a conservatorship, and unusual behavior, Bynes completely retreated from the industry, leaving fans heartbroken. Though she would occasionally get pap'ed, Bynes lived a private life with no social media for many years. Still, nasty articles and comments about her changing appearance persisted online.
When she would eventually return to the public eye, Bynes felt the need to explain why she looked so different. In 2023, the star launched a short-lived new podcast with biochemist Paul Sieminski. After its premiere, Bynes took to Instagram to address her recent plastic surgery. "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," she specified (via Marie Claire). "I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done." The star's comments were flooded with support, with many praising her transparency. "You are so important to so many of us," one fan gushed. All in all, if Bynes is happy, so are her fans.
Michelle Trachtenberg's social media concerned fans before her death
Michelle Trachtenberg was an American actor best known for playing Georgina Sparks in "Gossip Girl" and her extensive filmography. Throughout her career, Trachtenberg starred in over 60 television and film projects and was recognized for her timeless beauty. In the years leading up to her sudden death, the NYC native had quietly retreated from the spotlight but stayed connected with fans through social media. She mainly shared selfies, cat pictures, and other life updates with her loyal followers.
In early 2024, after posting a selfie showing off her pink hair, fans of Trachtenberg and haters alike ran to her comments with worry. "Concerned for yellow in your eyes but other than that you are a QUEEN and you're a wonderful human being who deserves love and joy," wrote one user (via People). Others accused Trachtenberg of receiving buccal fat removal, the latest craze in plastic surgery trends. In her next post, Trachtenberg directly responded to the speculation."I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery," she reassured fans on Instagram. "I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters." The next day, she clapped back again. "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems," the actor captioned her selfie on Instagram. "Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."
Tragically, despite her claims to be in good health, on February 26, 2025, Trachtenberg died of an undetermined illness. She was just 39 years old.
Rap legend Lil Kim has become barely recognizable
Rap mogul Lil Kim exploded onto the hip-hop scene in the '90s, disrupting the industry with her provocative lyrics, jaw-dropping fashion, and fearless attitude. At the time, she was considered a symbol of beauty and frequently channeled her sex appeal into innovative fashion. Even so, over the years, fans watched in confusion and apprehension as the rap icon's appearance evolved dramatically, sparking endless headlines and heated debates about her mental state. The once darker-skinned, natural beauty appears to have lightened her skin (though she denies it) among other cosmetic treatments, including multiple nose jobs.
In a 2000 interview with Newsweek, Lil Kim admitted that her insecurities contribute to her ever-changing look. "I have low self-esteem — I always have," she confessed. "Guys always cheated on me with women who were European-looking. You know, the longhair type. Really beautiful women that left me thinking, how can I compete with that? Being a regular Black girl wasn't good enough."
However, that's not the only reason why she went under the knife. In a 2005 HOT 97 Radio chat (via YouTube), Lil Kim disclosed that she had been in a physically abusive relationship that left her with a "broken nose, black eyes, all that stuff." Though she's still beautiful, she looks nothing like her old self, and the public is quick to remind her whenever she makes an appearance or posts a selfie online. Most recently, the rapper was crucified for her heavily edited Ebony magazine cover.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Michael Jackson's secret illness had a big impact on his appearance
Michael Jackson wasn't just the King of Pop — he was a global icon whose talent, mystery, and charisma fascinated the world. From child prodigy to international superstar, Jackson revolutionized music, dance, and fame itself, becoming one of the most famous yet controversial figures on the planet. While he was fiercely loved, Jackson was also harshly criticized for questionable behavior and his suspected extreme plastic surgery.
When he debuted his "Bad" era in 1987, Jackson shocked fans with a lighter complexion and different look. The media, who began to refer to him with the racist nickname, "Wacko Jacko," accused the singer of all kinds of nonsense, including multiple nose jobs, eyelid surgery, lifted cheekbones, and a cleft chin procedure. Critics accused Jackson of wanting to be white, while others were genuinely afraid of what they were seeing. "I remember thinking he looked scary," a Reddit user recalled. "And being sad and worried that he looked scary because I LOVED MJ."
However, the world didn't know that Jackson was diagnosed with vitiligo, a skin disorder that causes skin to lose its pigment and sensitivity to sunlight. The singer used fair-colored makeup and prescription creams to mask any uneven blotches of color. The creams did lighten the appearance of his skin, but Jackson's intention was never to appear white. In 1991, the singer clapped back with the song, "Black or White," effectively saying "Screw you!" to the haters.
Scott Disick admitted to using weight loss drugs for dramatic transformation
Scott Disick is reality TV's resident bad boy, rising to fame in the 2000s as Kourtney Kardashian's sharp-tongued, party-loving boyfriend. His flashy lifestyle and impeccable wit were meticulously documented on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," earning Disick the reputation of the lovable but problematic loose canon. Fans couldn't get enough of his antics and still keep up with Disick years after his spilt with Kardashian.
Concerns for Disick were first raised in early 2024 when the reality star was spotted looking dramatically slimmer. As he strolled the streets of LA, Disick appeared gaunt, with dark, sunken eyes and hollow cheeks. "I really hope Scott Disick is okay. he looks so different and I remember him speaking on his back problems due to the accident he was in," one user remarked on X (via Mirror). "SCOTT!!!! @ScottDisick pleaseeeeee find some help, eat nutritious foods," wrote a second, adding, "You look like a zombie and it's scary. Pleaseeeee get healthy for your kids."
A year later, a viral clip from "The Kardashians" on Hulu exposed Disick for using Mounjaro, a weight-loss drug. The controversial medication could be seen in his refrigerator. "No! It shows the Mounjaro? You're lying!" Disick told Khloé Kardashian when she delivered the news (via People). Though he was slightly embarrassed, Disick handled the backlash with ease. "By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it!" Disick contended. "You shouldn't be," Khloé agreed.
Selena Gomez's medical issues changed her look
Beauty mogul and "Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez lives her life under a microscope. Her high-profile relationships and nasty feuds with her peers make Gomez the perfect candidate for tabloid fodder and social media harassment. Gomez's ever-changing image has also lead many concerned fans to wonder what really might be going on in her personal life.
In one instance, in a now-deleted clip, TikTok user and physician assistant Marissa Barrionuevo was asked to weigh-in on what work she thought Gomez might've gotten done over the years. Barrionuevo declined to share her opinion, stating that it was unfair to speculate, given Gomez's lupus diagnosis. The disease often drastically alters a person's appearance and shouldn't be mistaken for cosmetic work. However, Gomez still responded to the unsavory rumors. "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up," Gomez commented on the video (via Glamour). "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."
Still, critics have continued to obsess over Gomez's appearance. Recently, many social media users have fixated on the dramatic changes in her speech and voice, with concern that the changes might also be related to her health issues. Additionally, Gomez's fluctuating weight has left fans worried that the pop star might be using Ozempic, though it's highly likely that this too is related to her lupus. Moreover, Gomez has remained confident through the criticism and concern. "B***h, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye," she declared on a TikTok live stream (via People).