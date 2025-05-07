The Wild Rumors About Ellen DeGeneres & Diddy We Can't Ignore
As a feel-good comedian who fell from grace, Ellen DeGeneres is no stranger to controversial moments. After the untold truth of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" put the "Finding Dory" actor on blast, she and wife Portia de Rossi have been swatting away incessant rumors, ranging from red flags in their marriage to a growing list of celebrities who can't stand DeGeneres. It's been a ripe time for sordid details to pop to the surface. However, a post on X, formerly Twitter, suggested that DeGeneres and de Rossi's move to the United Kingdom might have something to do with her fondness for currently imprisoned rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and it's causing quite the stir.
It's no secret that DeGeneres had Diddy on her daytime talk show on multiple occasions throughout its tenure. In fact, DeGeneres had many now-unsavory guests on her show. From Donald Trump to Kanye West, Diddy was in good — well, bad — company. So it was a bit surprising when Elon Musk reposted a conspiracy theory on X that alleges DeGeneres moved out of the country to distance herself from any Diddy blowback.
The original post is a screenshot of DeGeneres wishing Diddy a happy birthday back in 2016. "Happy birthday P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why," DeGeneres wrote at the time. While it could be easily interpreted that the famed comedian was making a joke about Diddy's fondness for changing his moniker, taken out of context, it's become a playground for some wild assumptions.
Elon Musk is promoting a conspiracy theory about Ellen DeGeneneres and Diddy
When Elon Musk, owner of X, reposted the assertion that Ellen DeGeneres left the United States due to a possible connection to disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, he did so in true Musk fashion. An emoji raising its eyebrow was all the billionaire felt fit to caption. However, the responses indicate that many want to believe the implications. One felt the need to comment, "Ellen literally fled the country before Donald Trump could release the Jeffrey Epstein client list." And it snowballed from there, with many piling on.
It should be noted that DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are among a long list of celebrities who moved out of the country after Donald Trump won his second presidential term. As reported by TMZ at the time, DeGeneres and de Rossi felt "disillusioned" by the incoming administration and its stances on LGBTQ rights. So they decided to leave. While DeGeneres has been battling her own soured relationship with Hollywood, there's no indication she's connected to any of the allegations against Diddy.
As for Musk, he might want to distance himself from not only this rumor, but Diddy as well. In August of 2024, The New Republic revealed some of the more scandalous investors Musk tapped to help him purchase Twitter, one of whom was Diddy himself. According to the book "Character Limit" by Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, Musk admitted that "[Diddy] is an investor." He then continued, "He's a good friend of mine, we text a lot."