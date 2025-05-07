The Wild Rumors About Ellen DeGeneres & Diddy We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a feel-good comedian who fell from grace, Ellen DeGeneres is no stranger to controversial moments. After the untold truth of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" put the "Finding Dory" actor on blast, she and wife Portia de Rossi have been swatting away incessant rumors, ranging from red flags in their marriage to a growing list of celebrities who can't stand DeGeneres. It's been a ripe time for sordid details to pop to the surface. However, a post on X, formerly Twitter, suggested that DeGeneres and de Rossi's move to the United Kingdom might have something to do with her fondness for currently imprisoned rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and it's causing quite the stir.

It's no secret that DeGeneres had Diddy on her daytime talk show on multiple occasions throughout its tenure. In fact, DeGeneres had many now-unsavory guests on her show. From Donald Trump to Kanye West, Diddy was in good — well, bad — company. So it was a bit surprising when Elon Musk reposted a conspiracy theory on X that alleges DeGeneres moved out of the country to distance herself from any Diddy blowback.

The original post is a screenshot of DeGeneres wishing Diddy a happy birthday back in 2016. "Happy birthday P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why," DeGeneres wrote at the time. While it could be easily interpreted that the famed comedian was making a joke about Diddy's fondness for changing his moniker, taken out of context, it's become a playground for some wild assumptions.

