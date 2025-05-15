Tragic Details About Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin famously separated in 2014 after being married for over 10 years, leaving Hollywood and beyond in shambles. Through a newsletter published on her Goop website, Paltrow revealed their decision to "consciously uncouple" and co-parent their children, Apple and Moses Martin. "We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate," they said. "We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been."

Since then, they have remained true to that promise, continuing to parent as a team while moving forward in different directions. Though Apple hasn't spoken publicly about her parents' divorce and how the experience shaped her, it's not hard to imagine how difficult the transition must've been, especially with the whole world watching. However, the truth about Paltrow and Chris is that they worked hard to ensure their kids felt loved and supported throughout the process. "[Chris] and I both really did not want to have them experience the divorce as a trauma," Paltrow told Bustle in 2023. "We knew it would be hard of course, but we didn't want them to ever feel in the middle, or that one of us was slagging off the other one."

And for the most part, they have been successful in that regard. But not every day is the same. "Some days it's not as good as it looks, you know?" Paltrow confessed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020. "[But] we all are trying our best ... I really wanted my kids not to be traumatized if it were possible."