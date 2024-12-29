Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple's Stunning Transformation

Gwyneth Paltrow grew up with famous parents, so she was uniquely equipped to raise children for whom lives of anonymity would be impossible. But while her daughter, Apple Martin, once seemed fated to become one of those children of the stars who get famous in their own right, by the time she reached adulthood, she hadn't yet seized her celebrity birthright by becoming an aspiring model, pop star, or actor. However, her transformation from a baby whose name was relentlessly roasted into a mildly scandalous socialite has had its nepo moments.

You couldn't see her, but Apple made her big screen debut in the movie "Proof" — her mom was pregnant with her during filming of the 2005 thriller. Paltrow almost died while giving birth, but it was Apple's dad, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who was given the honor of naming the fruits of her terrifying labor. In a 2022 Instagram Q&A, Paltrow revealed how she reacted to his quirky moniker choice. "I fell in love with it," she wrote (via People). "I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

The world has grown accustomed to Apple's odd name, but some might find it hard to believe that she's not a little sapling anymore; Apple has grown into her mom's twin, minus the Hollywood career.