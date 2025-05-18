Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos' Age Gap Isn't What We Expected
Tiffany Trump keeps her relationship with Michael Boulos largely out of the spotlight, making some of its details less public than we're used to with the Trump family. Their age difference falls into that category. While much has been said about Melania and Donald Trump's 24-year age gap, little attention has been given to Tiffany and Boulos' four-year difference. Four years isn't a shocking age gap, but we didn't expect Tiffany to be the older party in the relationship.
The age difference doesn't seem to have impacted their relationship, even though they met when they were pretty young. Despite being in their early 20s, they didn't feel the need to play the field before settling down. After five years of dating, Boulos proposed to Tiffany with a whopping $1.2 million ring at the White House in January 2021 — on Donald's last day in office, to be precise. Even though they live a private life in Florida, Tiffany isn't shy about celebrating her milestones.
While she initially kept the news that she was going to be a mother away from the public (only to have her Donald spill the beans on her pregnancy to the world), she has since embraced it. In May, she shared her pregnancy photoshoot with her Instagram fans, putting her excitement on display. "Counting down the days until we meet our little man," she captioned the post. Now in her 30s, Tiffany seems more than ready to embrace motherhood, making it hard to remember that Boulos is still in his 20s.
Michael Boulos was only 20 when he met Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump met Michael Boulos in the summer 2018 thanks to none other than Lindsay Lohan. Tiffany was visiting her friend Lohan's beach club in Mykonos when her path crossed with the Nigerian-raised heir. Born on August 28, 1997, Boulos met his future wife shortly before his 21st birthday. Tiffany, born on October 13, 1993, was already 24. Despite their connection to Lohan, the actor denied having played matchmaker. "I wasn't there when they met," she told People in 2019. "I know him ... and I know her ... but I don't know what happened."
While Tiffany and Boulos' age gap has largely been a non-issue, it was once used in an online argument when Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, married Peter Neal in November 2022. Naomi was born in December 1993, while her husband was born in April 1997, a fact some conservatives tried to politicize. "Naomi "Biden's granddaughter is three years older than her husband. This is the America that they want," conservative commentator Richard Hanania argued on X, previously known as Twitter.
It's easy to see how quickly that backfired. "You seem a bit obsessed with this theme of older women, younger men. Not worthy of making a big deal over. Did you notice Tiffany Trump is also 4 years older than her new husband too? Have you obsessed over that relationship too?" one X user replied. Hanania didn't respond to the netizen's point about his faulty logic.