Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos' Age Gap Isn't What We Expected

Tiffany Trump keeps her relationship with Michael Boulos largely out of the spotlight, making some of its details less public than we're used to with the Trump family. Their age difference falls into that category. While much has been said about Melania and Donald Trump's 24-year age gap, little attention has been given to Tiffany and Boulos' four-year difference. Four years isn't a shocking age gap, but we didn't expect Tiffany to be the older party in the relationship.

Advertisement

The age difference doesn't seem to have impacted their relationship, even though they met when they were pretty young. Despite being in their early 20s, they didn't feel the need to play the field before settling down. After five years of dating, Boulos proposed to Tiffany with a whopping $1.2 million ring at the White House in January 2021 — on Donald's last day in office, to be precise. Even though they live a private life in Florida, Tiffany isn't shy about celebrating her milestones.

While she initially kept the news that she was going to be a mother away from the public (only to have her Donald spill the beans on her pregnancy to the world), she has since embraced it. In May, she shared her pregnancy photoshoot with her Instagram fans, putting her excitement on display. "Counting down the days until we meet our little man," she captioned the post. Now in her 30s, Tiffany seems more than ready to embrace motherhood, making it hard to remember that Boulos is still in his 20s.

Advertisement