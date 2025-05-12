Kai Trump's Scandalous Behavior For Her 18th Birthday Has Everyone Talking
Look out, world, because Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, is now an adult. The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump turns 18 today (May 12), which means she's now old enough to vote for her grandfather should the Constitution suddenly change and he can run for a third presidential term in 2028.
Kai celebrated her last day as a minor by posting a questionable video to TikTok. She captioned it, "Last day being 17," and included a crying emoji. In the video, she and three friends lip-sync to "Promiscuous" by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland — not the most family-friendly song. All four girls are wearing short, black dresses, though Kai also had on black tights. Kai left her pricey go-to accessory, a Louis Vuitton belt, in the closet this time.
@thekaitrumpgolfer
Last day being 17 😢 #birthday #viral #fyp #fypage
Had this video just been posted by a regular person, it wouldn't have made a dip in the viral pool, but because it was uploaded by one of the president's grandchildren, it made quite a splash online. Kai has had quite a transformation over the years, and many of the comments on her TikTok definitely didn't pass the vibe check. "Leo DiCaprio is happy," wrote one person, referring to the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio has a preference for dating younger girls. "Now you're legal," someone else said, adding a smirking emoji. However, other replies kept it G-rated and simply noted how beautiful Kai is.
This isn't the first time Kai Trump has worn a short dress
The comments didn't stop at TikTok. The video was uploaded to X, and the poster noted that Kai Trump was receiving backlash for the video. Presumably, the backlash is from critics of the Trump administration, but and X users turned it political. "I mean MAGA would have flipped the f*** out if an Obama girl sang 'Promiscuous Girl,' while their dad was President," tweeted one person. A second wrote: "The backlash is coming from the liberals who are jealous because they're pretty. If [the girls] had blue hair, a bull ring in their septum, and covered in tattoos they wouldn't have a problem."
Politics aside, it's still just a video of a teen girl having fun with her friends during her birthday weekend. Plus, that's not the first time Donald Trump's granddaughter has worn a short dress. She wore a black mini dress back in April when she was hanging out at the White House, sharing photos on Instagram. She also wore a sparkly black mini dress for Election Night. Moreover, who could forget Kai's magenta mini dress she wore to homecoming back in October 2024? She posed wearing it in front of her Tesla Cybertruck, proving Kai has a ridiculously lavish life.