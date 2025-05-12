Kai Trump's Scandalous Behavior For Her 18th Birthday Has Everyone Talking

Look out, world, because Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, is now an adult. The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump turns 18 today (May 12), which means she's now old enough to vote for her grandfather should the Constitution suddenly change and he can run for a third presidential term in 2028.

Kai celebrated her last day as a minor by posting a questionable video to TikTok. She captioned it, "Last day being 17," and included a crying emoji. In the video, she and three friends lip-sync to "Promiscuous" by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland — not the most family-friendly song. All four girls are wearing short, black dresses, though Kai also had on black tights. Kai left her pricey go-to accessory, a Louis Vuitton belt, in the closet this time.

Had this video just been posted by a regular person, it wouldn't have made a dip in the viral pool, but because it was uploaded by one of the president's grandchildren, it made quite a splash online. Kai has had quite a transformation over the years, and many of the comments on her TikTok definitely didn't pass the vibe check. "Leo DiCaprio is happy," wrote one person, referring to the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio has a preference for dating younger girls. "Now you're legal," someone else said, adding a smirking emoji. However, other replies kept it G-rated and simply noted how beautiful Kai is.

