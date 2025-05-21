Tragic Details About Karoline Leavitt, Trump's Press Secretary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Karoline Leavitt debuted as White House press secretary in January 2025, making history as the youngest person to serve. And, although Leavitt's often aged herself by wearing decidedly frumpy outfits, there's no escaping she's only 27. That said, her boss often forgets it. In April 2025, Donald Trump almost slipped up while discussing Leavitt's age as he explained why he hired somebody so young, insisting age is just a number (one he struggled to recollect). "How old are you? 27, right?" Trump asked Leavitt during a Women's History event. "27!" He eventually declared, praising her for "knocking 'em dead."

Advertisement

However, as many of her older and more seasoned predecessors learned — the hard way — defending Trump and regularly presenting alternative facts can result in turmoil and tragedy rather than gratification and satisfaction. It's far from an easy ride, in addition to often being a short one. Anthony Scaramucci lasted six days as director of communications, and despite Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcing she'd quit on Trump after two years, her tenure purportedly ended way earlier. According to reports, she was among the many people Trump fired — months before her supposed official "resignation."

Given that Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is über wealthy, she certainly doesn't need a salary, so you've got to wonder if the intense pressure, demands, and trolling are worth it. There's no escaping that her work is tough and negatively affects her personal life, too. We're looking at some tragic details about Leavitt's job as Trump's White House press secretary.

Advertisement