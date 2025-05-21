The Tragedy Of Fox News' Jessica Tarlov Gets Sadder & Sadder

It's hardly an untold truth that Jessica Tarlov is the only Democrat on Fox News. Au contraire, she's spoken about it in the past and even shared that, at times, it caused some trouble for her. Sadly, in some cases, she's found the criticism hard to shake off.

Starting with the most obvious, some may remember that back in 2023, Trump shared a particularly nasty "review" on Truth Social, slating Jessica's presence on "The Five." He wrote, "I know the show is doing well, but no thanks to Jessica," explaining that it was necessary for him to share that thought because "fake" people deserved to be exposed. Unfortunately, that wasn't all, and in true Trump fashion, he also resorted to personal remarks. "Her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable," he added.

While some reporters would have ignored the nastiness (at least publicly), Jessica was refreshingly open about the impact it had on her personally. In a piece for Bustle, she wrote that his attack had been a shock to wake up to. She also shared that she'd already been a little uncomfortable about the sound of her voice, which made the jab hurt even more. Another thing Jessica admitted? Her first instinct was to fire back with the same level of nastiness. "It pulls you down into the mud," she wrote. Jessica ultimately decided to be the bigger person, blowing off steam in a SoulCycle sesh. Jessica also shouted out her "The Five" colleague Dana Perino, sharing that she'd told her one positive aspect of the situation was that whether he liked her or not, Trump certainly had noticed her. "I was doing a good enough job that he couldn't focus on the facts. He had to go after a superficial thing," Jessica wrote. She wasn't wrong!

