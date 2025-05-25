The Tragic Truth About Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos experienced one almighty scare in 2003 when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed soon after taking off at a Texas airport. The aircraft had landed in a stream after being heavily impacted by strong winds, but luckily, the business mogul escaped with only a few cuts and bruises and was discharged from the hospital that very same day.

Advertisement

Bezos had been on board with two other passengers and pilot Charles Bella, all of whom also managed to avoid serious injury, for a mission to find new plots of land to help further build his fortune. The flight had been arranged by Ann Hiatt, an assistant who'd only just started work at the retail giant. And several years later, she revealed on the Partnering Leadership YouTube channel (via Instagram) how horrified she'd been to learn about the accident.

"And I just think to myself: 'I just killed Jeff Bezos,' and then it occurs to me that if I just killed Jeff Bezos, the entire company was going to crumble," Hiatt said. "Because at that point, all of our stock value, all of our investors and shareholders were invested in [...] the unique mind that was Jeff. And that might have just disappeared." Of course, tragedy was averted, and it turns out that Hiatt had actually given her boss the chance to play the hero, with the multi-billionaire apparently ensuring that everyone inside the helicopter got out safely.

Advertisement