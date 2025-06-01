Jeff Bezos' Height Difference Next To Ex MacKenzie Scott Is Eye-Opening
It's been a hot second since Jeff Bezos was last pictured with MacKenzie Scott and that much became clear to us when we saw a throwback pic of the two of them. One of our top takeaways? Scott was quite a bit taller than her first husband.
Scott being was taller than her ex isn't super surprising when taking into account that Bezos isn't particularly tall. Au contraire, The U.S. Sun previously reported that he stands just 5-foot-7. As for Scott, the jury seems to be out on her official height. Some outlets have listed her at 5-foot-5 (which seems like a stretch but isn't entirely unbelievable — after all, throw on a pair of four- or six-inch heels and she'd still easily be taller than Bezos), while others have claimed she's 5-foot-7 or even 5-foot-8.
Of course, Scott has preferred to stay out of the public eye for the most part since her divorce, so something tells us she isn't planning on clarifying her height any time soon. Even if the former Mrs. Bezos wanted to be a little petty, her efforts at giving away a stunning amount of the fortune she got in her divorce settlement have already gone way further than any jabs at the disparity ever would.
Lauren Sanchez is slightly shorter than Jeff Bezos
One of the major reasons we were so surprised to see MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos' height difference is because the Amazon founder has had a much shorter lady on his arm since his divorce (well, actually prior to the divorce, but we digress). Sure, there have been a few occasions where Lauren Sanchez seems to be just a teensy bit shorter than Bezos if not the same height, but that's always been in heels. Sanchez is believed to be 5-foot-6, though it does bear mentioning that she hasn't confirmed that herself. In fact, some outlets have estimated her to be significantly shorter than that at just 5-foot-3.
Whatever the actual number, Sanchez's height has been a topic of conversation a few times over the years. Who could forget the time she and Bezos were pictured speaking to (and seemingly gazing up at) Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2021? DiCaprio is said to be between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet tall, but his being on a platform only made the disparity even more visible. Granted, the height difference was probably the second thing people noticed after poking fun at just how enamored Sanchez appeared to be with the actor. But back to her height — that was also brought up by those who noticed just how much shorter she is than her oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, whose father is Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez. With Tony coming in at 6-foot-4, we aren't super surprised their son towers over Sanchez.
Bezos, of course, isn't that much taller than Sanchez. However, we would venture to say his height difference with the former entertainment reporter is kind of the same as his height difference with his ex ... just the other way around.