Jeff Bezos' Height Difference Next To Ex MacKenzie Scott Is Eye-Opening

It's been a hot second since Jeff Bezos was last pictured with MacKenzie Scott and that much became clear to us when we saw a throwback pic of the two of them. One of our top takeaways? Scott was quite a bit taller than her first husband.

Scott being was taller than her ex isn't super surprising when taking into account that Bezos isn't particularly tall. Au contraire, The U.S. Sun previously reported that he stands just 5-foot-7. As for Scott, the jury seems to be out on her official height. Some outlets have listed her at 5-foot-5 (which seems like a stretch but isn't entirely unbelievable — after all, throw on a pair of four- or six-inch heels and she'd still easily be taller than Bezos), while others have claimed she's 5-foot-7 or even 5-foot-8.

Of course, Scott has preferred to stay out of the public eye for the most part since her divorce, so something tells us she isn't planning on clarifying her height any time soon. Even if the former Mrs. Bezos wanted to be a little petty, her efforts at giving away a stunning amount of the fortune she got in her divorce settlement have already gone way further than any jabs at the disparity ever would.

